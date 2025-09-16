Posting of the provisional voter list: ANIP launches the verification phase

- Advertisement -

The National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) informs the people of Benin that the Provisional Computerized Electoral List (LEIP) will be posted in all polling centers across the national territory from September 13 to 28, 2025.

This list is directly extracted from the National Civil Registry File, the same database used to issue the National Identity Card, the Unique Tax Identifier (IFU) and other official documents.

- Publicité-

According to ANIP, this database ensures a high level of reliability because it is based on personal data provided by the citizens themselves.

Verification, correction and transfer of polling center

During this two-week period, all Beninese voters are invited to consult the provisional lists posted in the polling centers. They will have the possibility to:

- Publicité-

– Request a correction in case of an error in their personal data,

– Transfer to another polling center if necessary.

At the end of this phase, a final update of the list will be carried out, before the final printing of the electoral list that will be used for the 2026 general elections.

Conditions to be registered on the electoral list

To appear on the electoral list, citizens must meet the following conditions:

– Be a Beninese national ; – Be at least 18 years old on the date of the election ; – Be in full enjoyment of their civil and political rights.

Persons who have not yet taken part in the Administrative Census for the Purpose of Population Identification (RAVIP) still have a few weeks to comply. The deadline is set for September 28, 2025. After that date, no new registrations or modifications will be accepted.

- Publicité-

There are two ways for citizens to check their polling center:

By mobile phone: dial the 15110# , select option 4 , then enter your Personal Identification Number (NPI) ;

, select option , then enter your ; Via the mobile app : download Anipbenin.bj (available on Android and iOS) and check your polling station directly by entering your NPI.

ANIP invites all citizens to carry out these checks within the allotted time to ensure peaceful and effective participation in the upcoming elections.