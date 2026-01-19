Benin: Official launch of the Convergence Wadagni movement 2026

The movement Convergence Wadagni 2026 was officially launched this Sunday, January 18, 2026. A founding ceremony during which the initiators clarified their approach, their vision, and their commitment to Romuald Wadagni, candidate in the 2026 presidential election.

It was Angelo Wadaï, president of the movement Convergences Romuald Wadagni 2026 who set the tone. “We are gathered today to take a major step, a step of responsibility and commitment,” he declared before the militants and guests. He recalled that the movement is built around a unifying ideal: “United for a strong Benin”.

For the president of the movement, the commitment to Romuald Wadagni rests on a deep conviction. “The ambitious future of Benin needs seriousness, competence and method,” he affirmed.

Emphasizing the citizen nature of the initiative, Angelo Wadaï specified that the Wadagni 2026 movement is made up of Beninese citizens, from all generations and all backgrounds, united by the same will, to contribute constructively to Benin’s future in respect of the laws, republican institutions, and social peace.

He stressed that support for Romuald Wadagni rests on “concrete facts and solid conditions,” “rigorous governance, proven mastery of economic issues, a long-term vision, and discreet leadership, but decisively oriented toward effectiveness and results.”

Clarify the framework and spirit of the movement

Tony Topanou, spokesperson and head of the movement’s communications, took the floor to provide essential clarifications. “I want to share information. This movement was organized under the high presidency of patriarch Karim Urbain Elisio da Silva,” he said. According to him, the latter, unable to attend, was represented by his son.

Tony Topanou then recalled the spirit in which the movement was born. “In a world marked by instability and in a subregion facing multiple challenges, Benin is progressing, but merely progressing is no longer enough. The challenge now is to move forward with method, lucidity and above all a vision,” he explains.

He made a point of clearing up any confusion about the nature of the meeting. “I want to state clearly and solemnly that today’s gathering is not a campaign meeting. It is simply a founding act intended to christen the Convergence Wadagni 2026 movement at its baptism,” clarified the spokesperson.

An explicit backing for Romuald Wadagni

The spokesperson then clearly stated the movement’s choice. “This choice rests on a simple but essential conviction, competence in service of the general interest,” he affirmed. Before adding: “Romuald Wadagni is not a man of slogans. He is a man of challenges, a man of results, a man of methods.”

According to him, this option is part of the continuity of reforms undertaken under President Patrice Talon. “Under the leadership of President Patrice Talon, our country has regained credibility, respect, and pride. We have turned our backs on the image of a Benin kept on life support,” he pointed out.

The vision carried by the movement was clearly stated: “A strong economy, creating lasting jobs. An educated, productive and confident youth. Autonomous women, fully actors in development. A responsible state, managed with transparency and fairness. And a Benin respected, open to the world and faithful to its values.”

Territorial mobilization and participation challenge

At the local level, Eder Wilfried Djido, head of the Lokossa cell, assured that the momentum is already in motion. “The Lokossa cell is a restructured, dynamic, and fully mobilized team,” he said. In his speech, he called for “raising awareness, explaining, and mobilizing with respect and peace.”

The question of electoral participation was at the heart of the intervention by Joel Emric Allagbé, national coordinator of the Romuald Wadagni Fan Club. He focused on first-time voters. “Those who have just reached voting age don’t know they must go vote,” he regretted. That is why he calls for a massive awareness campaign in schools and universities.

In the same spirit of coalition, Soulemane Naimi, representing the movement Friends of ROW, welcomed the entry of Convergence Wadagni 2026 “into the big leagues.” He also emphasized the need to address the low participation rate.

The ceremony was closed by the intervention of Tatiana Wadagni, a member of the movement’s bureau. “Our movement is and will stay citizen, peaceful, and firmly attached to respecting the laws and institutions of the Republic,” she said. She calls on all Beninese to “unequivocally reject violence and misinformation.”

At the end of this ceremony, Convergence Wadagni 2026 presented itself as a structured framework for citizen mobilization, betting on competence and stability for Benin’s future, with a central message: choosing seriousness for a strong Benin.