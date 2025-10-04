Paris FC 2-0 Lorient: Olivier Pantaloni destroys Tosin Aiyegun and his teammates

Lorient’s coach reacted to the 0-2 defeat against Paris FC on Friday in Ligue 1. And Olivier Pantaloni was far from lenient with his players.

A poor result for Lorient FC on Friday in Ligue 1. Away at Paris FC for the opening match of the 7th matchday of the season, the Lorient side were beaten 2-0. A sudden fall for Tosin Aiyegun and his teammates, who had come off a promising performance against Monaco (3-1) last week.

Enough to spark the ire of their coach Olivier Pantaloni, who railed at his players in the mixed zone. Speaking to journalists at the post-match press conference, the French coach made a point of warning his players: No complacency will be tolerated in this group where the objective remains staying in Ligue 1.

“I had the feeling of watching a team with no desire. There can be mistakes, but I find that in terms of desire, in the mindset that prevailed at the start of the match, I didn’t recognise the team that played last week against Monaco. In terms of commitment, intensity, the will to win duels, all of that is part of what we must put in place to exist in this championship. That failed us tonight (Friday)”, he pointed out

Before warning his players: “Today, the objective is clear as well: it’s to stay up. But they must understand that we cannot afford the slightest lapse. Today, I felt some. From that, we are much less effective.” Tosin and his teammates have therefore been warned.