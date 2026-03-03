Pahou: 38 people, including sex workers, arrested during a police operation

An operation carried out by officers of the Republican Police led to the arrest of 38 people in the locality of Pahou, in the Atlantique Department, according to Africaho.

The operation took place at locations identified as gathering points, where some individuals were engaged in activities deemed to be contrary to public order.

Among those apprehended were several prostitutes, as well as other individuals present at the scene at the time of the operation.

The arrested individuals were taken to the appropriate authorities for questioning.

No details have yet been provided on possible specific judicial proceedings or on the offenses that could be charged against them.

This operation is part of the regular actions of the security forces aimed at maintaining public order in the localities of the area.