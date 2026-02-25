Overloading and oversize trucks: the Beninese government announces a systematic crackdown

The government of the Republic of Benin has hardened its stance on the circulation of overloaded vehicles and out-of-gauge trucks across the entire national territory.

La suite après la publicité

In a joint statement released on February 20, 2026, the Ministry of the Living Environment and Transport, responsible for Sustainable Development, and the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security reminded that these practices are strictly prohibited and that rigorous enforcement of the regulations will now be ensured by the competent services.



The authorities rely on the provisions of Decree No. 2011-713 of October 21, 2011, which sets the loading conditions for vehicles and establishes the sanctions applicable in case of infringement. In accordance with Article 12 of this text, offenders face fines, the impounding of their vehicle, and, in the case of a repeat offense, legal action.



This announcement comes after a resurgence of cases of overloading and the circulation of oversized trucks despite several awareness campaigns conducted between July and October 2025 by the National Agency for Road Transport (ANaTT), in collaboration with the National Center for Road Safety (CNSR) and the Republican Police.

Authorities had already taken steps to alert transporters to the risks associated with these practices.



In view of the persistence of this phenomenon, deemed dangerous to road safety and harmful to the integrity of infrastructure, the statement specifies that officers of the Republican Police are now mandated to carry out the systematic repression of any offender, in accordance with current regulations.



This measure reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening road safety on the road network and preserving the national road heritage by ensuring that the loading and circulation rules for heavy vehicles are strictly observed.