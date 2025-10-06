Obasanjo: “Boko Haram is now part of Nigerians’ daily lives”

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo warned against normalizing the Boko Haram insurgency. The country must mobilize with greater clarity and determination to confront this persistent threat, the former head of state said.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo sounded the alarm on Friday in Abuja, saying that the Boko Haram insurgency has become part of Nigerians’ daily lives. Present at the launch of the book Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, written by the former chief of defence staff, retired General Lucky Irabor, Obasanjo called for a collective reassessment in the face of the jihadist threat.

“Boko Haram is now an integral part of our daily lives. Should we accept it? If we refuse, what should we do?” the former head of state said, urging his compatriots to be more engaged and proactive. “We must ask the right questions to confront this monster that is gaining ground in our country”, he insisted.

The ceremony brought together many figures, including former president Goodluck Jonathan, several incumbent governors and former military officials, as well as religious dignitaries.