Nigeria: Four gospel artists found dead in a Lagos studio.

The Nigerian musician Matthew Ogundele, along with three members of his team and a blogger, were found dead in Ajah, Lagos, according to local media. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy.

Gospel musician Matthew Ogundele and three members of his entourage were found dead in a recording studio in the Abraham Adesanya neighborhood, in Ajah, Lagos State, Nigeria. The other victims were identified as Itunu Ogundele, Joseph Sanya, and blogger Matthew Awosanya, known as JoesTv.

According to initial elements of the investigation, the four men had been invited to perform on Tuesday, as part of a praise program held for the gospel artist Olanireti Akinbola’s birthday. The event, planned for three days, apparently ran late into the night. Because of the late hour and the distance between the studio and their home, they reportedly decided to stay there for the night. “The religious service ended late. They chose to stay on site. It was the following morning that their lifeless bodies were discovered.”, a police source said.

The incident quickly sparked a strong reaction on social media, where relatives and colleagues of the victims called for full light to be shed on this tragedy. Widely shared images online showing traces of blood on the faces of the deceased fueled questions. The Lagos State Police confirmed the events, noting that no visible signs of violence were detected. The bodies were transferred to Mainland Hospital in Yaba, then placed in the morgue awaiting autopsy results. A thorough investigation has been entrusted to the Criminal Investigation Department to determine the exact causes of death.