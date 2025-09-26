BY COUNTRIES
Nigeria: two suspects arrested after the assault on rapper Lil Kesh

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Le rappeur nigérian Lil Kesh
Le rappeur nigérian Lil Kesh@pulse nigeria
The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two main suspects linked to the brutal assault of Nigerian rapper Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh.

The Kano State Police announced the arrest of two individuals suspected of being involved in the violent assault of Nigerian rapper Keshinro Ololade, better known as Lil Kesh.

The suspects, identified as Mathew Adewole (25) and Mukhtar Muhammad (31), were arrested on September 11 in the Na’ibawa neighborhood of Kano after several weeks of investigations carried out by intelligence services.

According to the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna, Adewole admitted to taking part in the attack that occurred on August 19 at the artist’s residence in the Bera Estate area of Lagos. Lil Kesh was then seriously injured in the neck, in what the police describe as an attempted murder.

Investigators say that, under threat, the rapper was forced to transfer 2.12 million naira to an account belonging to Muhammad, before the attackers fled.

“The Kano State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in an armed robbery and attempted murder case, thanks to the work of its intelligence services and the support of the community“, said Abdullahi Haruna. The two suspects have been transferred to Lagos for further investigation.

