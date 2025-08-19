BY COUNTRIES
Nigeria: Death of former Beninese international Razack Omotoyossi

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
The former Beninese international Razack Omotoyossi passed away in the morning of Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. According to a close associate, the healthy 39-year-old player succumbed after a series of ordeals that had deeply affected him.

The ex-Beninese international Razack Omotoyossi is no more. The sad news was confirmed by a friend of the iconic striker relayed by Pepe Vilard on his Facebook page.

According to a close associate of Razack Omotoyossi, his death was due to a build-up of recent problems. Among these tragedies were the loss of his house in a fire and the death of his sister, which happened one after the other. These trials would have weakened the former striker of USS Kraké and the Benin national team, where he had made a name for himself as the top scorer of the Squirrels.

A career marked by triumphs and trials

In July 2025, Razack Omotoyossi appeared in a viral video, asking for help after the fire that had ravaged his home. The player’s call, nicknamed the “Toro de Pobè”, sparked a wave of emotion and solidarity in the Beninese sports world and beyond.

Born on October 8, 1985, Razack Omotoyossi had a notable international career. A powerful and feared striker, he flew the colors of Benin high, participating notably in the Africa Cup of Nations and becoming one of the highest scorers in the history of the selection.

His fighting spirit and goal scoring ability earned him the admiration of fans, who saw him as a symbol of national pride. Despite his sporting successes, the former player went through tough times after his professional career, between poverty and personal tragedies.

