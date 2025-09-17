Nigeria: At 44, Tiwa Savage dreams of growing her family

- Advertisement -

In an interview with American podcaster Joe Budden, Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage, already a mother, revealed she had frozen her eggs and expressed a desire to have a son.

An Afrobeats icon, Tiwa Savage opened up about her personal future during an interview with American podcaster Joe Budden. Already a mother, the Nigerian singer said she’s seriously considering having more children, notably expressing a wish to welcome a son.

- Publicité-

The 44-year-old explained that she had used egg freezing in the past, but no longer does so today. “I want more children, especially boys. I even froze my eggs; I’m preparing. Like I said, I’m not young anymore. I think about my age and I want to retrieve my eggs while they’re still healthy”, she said.

Brought to fame in the early 2010s with now-classic tracks like Kele Kele Love and Eminado, Tiwa Savage previously made a name for herself as a backing vocalist for global stars such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. Since then, she has established herself as one of the major figures on the African and international music scene.

- Publicité-

Beyond her successes, the artist has never hesitated to speak publicly about her private life, including the challenges related to her motherhood. This transparency helps reinforce her image as a trailblazer and an engaged woman in the music industry.