Niger: what we know about the heavy gunfire and explosions around Niamey Airport

Heavy gunfire and strong explosions were heard during the night of June 17 to 18, 2026, around Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey. Nigerien authorities assure that the situation is under control, but no official toll or details about the origin of the incident have yet been communicated.

Heavy gunfire and strong explosions were heard during the night from Wednesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 18, 2026, near Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, causing great concern among residents before a return to calm in the early morning. Authorities had not immediately provided a toll or given a detailed account of the events, merely stating that the situation was under control.

According to witnesses cited by international and regional media, the first detonations were heard shortly after midnight in the airport area, located on the outskirts of Niamey. Powerful explosions and gunfire from small and large caliber weapons were reported for more than an hour, sometimes lasting nearly two hours, from several neighborhoods in the capital. An agency correspondent present near the area confirmed sustained gunfire and repeated explosions in the airport infrastructure sector.

Residents indicated that security forces quickly cordoned off access to the airport area, limiting traffic and filtering entry on certain roads leading to the site. By dawn, the same sources reported a gradual return to calm, although enhanced security measures remained visible around the infrastructure.

Target Area: The International Airport and Its Surroundings

The gunfire was located in the area of Diori Hamani International Airport, which also houses a Nigerien military base, about ten kilometers from downtown Niamey. Local sources speak of exchanges of fire in and around the extended perimeter of the airport, without specifying which facilities were directly affected. No specific material damage has been officially detailed by the authorities at this stage.

Images filmed by residents during the night, later shared by several media outlets, show flashes in the night sky and distant explosions, making it impossible to determine with certainty the nature of the weapons used or the exact origin of the gunfire.

Following this incident, no official human toll was communicated in the hours that followed. Media citing security or diplomatic sources describe a situation “under control,” while emphasizing the absence of information on any possible casualties or injuries. When questioned by a news agency, a spokesperson simply stated that “there is no cause for concern,” without providing details on the causes of the incident or the identity of any possible assailants.

No claims have been made public immediately, and no authority has officially described the nature of the event (attack, clash, exercise, incident related to air defense, etc.). Available information remains limited to testimonies from local residents, observations from journalists on the scene, and a few terse statements from officials relayed by the media.

Unconfirmed Information

Several observers and commentators cited in the press talk about the possibility of an attack or incident involving armed groups or defense systems, based on the intensity of the gunfire and the duration of the detonations. However, these interpretations have not been confirmed by an official or independent source at the time of writing, and the motivations and potential perpetrators remain unknown.