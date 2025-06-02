Niger–Benin border reopening: a dialogue of the deaf between both governments

- Publicité-

The standoff between Beninese and Nigerien authorities over the reopening of their shared border continues, with both sides trading blame over the weekend. Each government claims the other is responsible for maintaining the current blockade.

In a televised interview aired on Saturday, May 31, 2025, Niger’s transitional president, General Abdourahamane Tiani, explained why the border with Benin remains closed. According to him, the decision is rooted in Benin’s military cooperation with France, which he considers a strategic threat to Niger.

Just hours after Tiani’s remarks, Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, addressed the issue during an appearance on Le Grand Format on Bip Radio. He firmly stated that Benin has kept its side of the border open and that any blockage lies with Niger.

“The problem is not on Benin’s side. Our border is open. The issue is on the other side. But I’m hopeful that very soon this will be behind us,” Minister Bakari said.

However, for General Tiani, there will be no change unless Benin alters its security stance: “As long as Benin fails to understand that our fight is not against them, but against the French destabilizing forces, the border will remain closed.”

According to the Beninese diplomat, the stalemate is not due to a failed mediation, but rather to differing perceptions between the two governments. He described the situation as unfortunate, noting that the people on both sides of the border share the same identity and history.

For now, it remains a dialogue of the deaf, with both governments pulling in opposite directions. Hopes raised by the recent mediation mission led by former Beninese presidents Nicéphore Dieudonné Soglo and Yayi Boni in Niger have yet to bear fruit.