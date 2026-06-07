Mozambique: the bishop of Quelimane, Mgr Osório Citora Afonso, shot at point-blank range at his home

Bishop Osório Citora Afonso, of Quelimane and apostolic administrator of Beira, was found shot dead on Saturday morning at his home in central Mozambique. Authorities have opened an investigation following this armed attack against a high-ranking official of the Catholic Church, whose murderer is still at large.

Bishop Osório Citora Afonso, bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane and apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Beira, was found dead on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in a hallway of his episcopal residence in Quelimane, the capital of Zambézia Province in central Mozambique. He had been shot in the chest. He was 54 years old. No suspects had been arrested at the time of publication of this report.

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) of Zambézia Province confirmed the murder in the morning. Its spokesperson, Máximo Amílcar, indicated that one or more assailants had breached the electric fence of the residence before entering the premises and opening fire. According to initial information from SERNIC, the prelate was shot at point-blank range by a bullet from an AKM rifle. Investigations are ongoing and a press conference was expected to be convened in the hours following the announcement, according to the same source.

A missionary of Consolata, Bishop Citora Afonso was appointed to Quelimane by Pope Francis in July 2025 and installed on August 31, 2025. Pope Leo XIV had appointed him apostolic administrator of Beira on April 10, 2026, following the resignation for health reasons of Archbishop Cláudio Zunna. He was also the general secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique. Before Quelimane, he served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Maputo from September 2023 to July 2025.

Reactions from the Vatican and Mozambican Authorities

Pope Leo XIV, traveling in Spain for the first day of his apostolic visit to that country, learned the news with “sorrow,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office. The pope expressed his desire to “join in prayer with the people of the dioceses and of Mozambique at this time of distress, asking the Lord to grant them comfort, to keep every man and woman in His love, and to stay the hand of the violent.”

Archbishop Inácio Saúre of Nampula, president of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique, stated that he received the news with “deep sorrow” and called for “serenity of faith and fraternal solidarity” in face of what he described as a “sad event.” The Council of Consultors of the Diocese of Quelimane announced a first mass for the repose of the bishop’s soul on June 6 at 18:00 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Deliverance in Quelimane.

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, expressed his “deep sadness and dismay” and called this loss “irreparable for Mozambican society and for the Christian community.” He emphasized that Bishop Citora Afonso had “distinguished himself throughout his life by his humility, pastoral devotion, and preaching of the values of peace and reconciliation.”

A Prelate Committed in a Deteriorating Security Context

Born on May 6, 1972, in Ribaué, Nampula Province, Bishop Osório Citora Afonso made his perpetual vows at the Institute of Consolata Missionaries in 2001 in Kinshasa and was ordained a priest in November 2002. He was consecrated bishop in January 2024 in Nampula by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

The pontifical organization Aid to the Church in Distress (AED) has noted that the Catholic Church in Mozambique was already facing jihadist violence in the north of the country, particularly in Cabo Delgado Province. Bishop Citora Afonso himself had repeatedly raised alarms about the seriousness of the security situation in that region. In October 2025, he described to the Vatican press service Fides incidents of church burnings, kidnappings of minors, and armed groups implementing a system of control forcing residents to produce identification to access services. The circumstances of his assassination and the identity of his murderers have not been immediately established.