World Cup 2026 (Q): Nigeria defeats Rwanda and puts pressure on Benin

With a second-half goal from Tolu Arokodare, Nigeria edged past Rwanda (1-0) on Friday in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A precious victory for the Super Eagles, who are now just one point behind Benin.

Nigeria kept its World Cup 2026 qualification hopes alive after a 1-0 win over Rwanda this Saturday in Uyo. Fourth in Group C before the match with only seven points, the Super Eagles needed a win to stay in the race, trailing leaders South Africa by nine points.

In the first half, Victor Osimhen thought he had opened the scoring, but his goal was ruled out for offside. Replays confirmed the decision, in a Godswill Akpabio Stadium that lacked VAR.

Nigeria’s breakthrough finally came in the second half. Substitute Tolu Arokodare netted the only goal of the match, securing three valuable points for the three-time African champions.

With this win, Nigeria climbs to third place in the group, just one point behind Benin, and can approach the upcoming clash against South Africa in three days with renewed hope.