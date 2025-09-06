World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Gabon Thrashes Seychelles

- Advertisement -

With a hat-trick from Dennis Bouanga, Gabon crushed Seychelles 4-0 on Wednesday in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

It was a crucial victory for Gabon in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Panthers collected three points on Wednesday with their win over Seychelles.

Facing opponents limited both defensively and offensively, the Gabonese side cruised to a resounding 4-0 triumph. Dennis Bouanga, who netted a hat-trick, and Yannis M’Bemba were the scorers.

With this show of strength, Gabon moves to the top of Group F, ahead of Ivory Coast, who will face Burundi next Friday.

