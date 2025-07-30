BY COUNTRIES
Modern Urban Markets: ANaGeM sets daily fees for occupants

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Le marcheÌ urbain de CadjeÌ€houn
The occupancy rates for stalls in modern urban markets are now officially known. The National Market Management Agency (ANaGeM) has made public the list of fees to be paid by the various trades installed in these commercial infrastructures, both in Cotonou and in several cities in the interior of the country.

In the markets of Cadjèhoun, Aïdjèdo, Gbégamey, Mènontin, Midombo, Tokplégbé, Wologuèdè, Ganhi, and Hlazounto, located in Cotonou, the daily rates are as follows:

Stalls of various products: 600 FCFA

Butcher and fishmonger stalls: 700 FCFA

Shellfish stalls: 200 FCFA

Poultry plucker stalls: 350 FCFA

These amounts correspond to monthly fees of 18,000 FCFA for sellers of various products, 21,000 FCFA for butchers and fishmongers, 6,000 FCFA for shellfish dealers, and 10,500 FCFA for poultry pluckers.

Harmonized rates in secondary cities

In a post on his Facebook page, Serge Nonvignon, a staff member of the Presidential Communications Department, revealed the rates in effect in several other markets outside the economic capital. These include the markets of Ahouangbo (Porto-Novo), Houndjro (Abomey), Djougou, and Parakou.

In these localities, the price structure is slightly lower:

Stalls of various products: 450 FCFA/day, or 13,500 FCFA/month

Butcher and fishmonger stalls: 550 FCFA/day, or 16,500 FCFA/month

Shellfish stalls: 150 FCFA/day, or 4,500 FCFA/month

Poultry plucker stalls: 250 FCFA/day, or 7,500 FCFA/month

It’s worth noting that in these markets, the rates applied to butchers and fishmongers include a surcharge of 100 FCFA due to high water consumption.

According to the provided details, the collected fees will be used for covering the costs associated with the maintenance of the markets: supply of water and electricity, cleanliness, security, insurance, and other ancillary services.

This measure aims to establish a more rigorous and fairer management framework in modern urban markets, while guaranteeing a quality service to occupants as well as users.

