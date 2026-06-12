Marcus Rashford: Chelsea ready to seize the opportunity after Barça’s withdrawal

While Barça has decided not to keep Marcus Rashford despite a successful season in Catalonia, the English forward finds himself back on the market. Chelsea is closely monitoring his situation, while several Premier League clubs remain on alert.

The future of Marcus Rashford remains uncertain. While the English forward hoped to continue his adventure at FC Barcelona after a convincing loan season, the Catalan club ultimately decided not to activate his purchase option, thus paving the way for new contenders, including Chelsea. At 28 years old, Rashford comes off a successful run in Catalonia. With 14 goals in all competitions, the English international contributed to Barça’s triumph in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, while participating in their impressive European campaign under the guidance of German coach Hansi Flick.

Upon his arrival at Camp Nou last summer, Barcelona negotiated a purchase option estimated at around £26 million. For a long time, it seemed that the Blaugrana management would permanently retain the player, especially since Flick and sporting director Deco never hid their satisfaction with his performances. However, the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for nearly £70 million reshuffled the cards. Despite several speculations about the possibility of Rashford staying in Catalonia, the forward is expected to return to Manchester United.

However, a return does not guarantee his future at Old Trafford. With over 400 matches played in the Manchester shirt, Rashford now seems to be nearing the end of his cycle at his formative club, despite the arrival of Michael Carrick as head coach. In this context, his entourage is exploring different avenues. Chelsea is among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation. According to several sources close to the matter, the Blues do not rule out taking action during the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, the London club would consider Rashford a backup option and would initially favor other offensive targets. A loan operation now appears to be the most credible scenario. Chelsea is not alone in this matter. Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Tottenham are also keenly following the evolution of the English forward’s situation, which could become one of the major storylines of the transfer market this summer.



