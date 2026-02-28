Manchester United: Barça activates the purchase option for Marcus Rashford

Barça are said to have completed the permanent transfer of Marcus Rashford for 30 million euros, convinced by the English forward’s performances this season.

The Marcus Rashford saga seems to be drawing to a close. According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona has reached a definitive agreement with Manchester United to exercise the purchase option set at 30 million euros. The amount would be paid in several installments of 10 million euros.

The Catalan club would also have finalized the contractual terms with the 28-year-old English forward in order to extend his stint at Camp Nou beyond the current season. Arrived last summer on loan, after being sidelined by his coach at Manchester, Ruben Amorim, Rashford has managed to revive his career in Catalonia. Under the command of Hansi Flick, the English international has notched up 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

This development comes as Xavier Vilajoana, a candidate for Barça's presidency, had recently expressed reservations about the club's ability to seal the deal this summer. The Blaugrana leadership now appears to have dispelled the uncertainties.






