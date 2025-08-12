Mali: Former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga taken into custody

- Advertisement -

In Bamako, the former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maïga and several of his former colleagues have been in custody since Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The economic and financial unit of Bamako conducted the arrest of the former Malian government leader, Choguel Maïga, on Tuesday, August 12. Several of his ex-colleagues have also been taken to the premises of this unit, which specializes in combating corruption and economic crimes.

- Publicité-

According to information gathered by RFI’s regional correspondent Serge Daniel, investigators are trying to shed light on allegations of public fund embezzlement dating back to the period when Choguel Maïga was leading the Prime Minister’s office. The hearings are taking place as part of a judicial procedure that has been open for several weeks.

The former Prime Minister, appointed in June 2021 by the transitional authorities, left his position following a government reshuffle. He had been a key figure in the transitional government and a close ally of the then ruling military authorities.

- Publicité-

So far, no official communication has been made by the prosecutor’s office or judicial authorities about the specific charges.