BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Mali: Former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga taken into custody

Mali: Former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga taken into custody

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
- Advertisement -

In Bamako, the former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maïga and several of his former colleagues have been in custody since Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The economic and financial unit of Bamako conducted the arrest of the former Malian government leader, Choguel Maïga, on Tuesday, August 12. Several of his ex-colleagues have also been taken to the premises of this unit, which specializes in combating corruption and economic crimes.

- Publicité-

According to information gathered by RFI’s regional correspondent Serge Daniel, investigators are trying to shed light on allegations of public fund embezzlement dating back to the period when Choguel Maïga was leading the Prime Minister’s office. The hearings are taking place as part of a judicial procedure that has been open for several weeks.

The former Prime Minister, appointed in June 2021 by the transitional authorities, left his position following a government reshuffle. He had been a key figure in the transitional government and a close ally of the then ruling military authorities.

- Publicité-

So far, no official communication has been made by the prosecutor’s office or judicial authorities about the specific charges.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

Emmanuel Macron acknowledges the war waged by France in Cameroon and the role in the death of Ruben Um Nyobé

Ivory Coast: former Prime Minister Patrick Achi renounces his French nationality 3 months ahead of the presidential election

Benin

Benin: arrest of a TikToker for public admission of cybercrime

Benin: Released on bail, Méryl Djokouin remains in prison due to non-payment

World

United States: Donald Trump Orders Deployment of National Guard in Washington

Mali

Thiaroye 44: Descendants of riflemen call on the Senegalese National Assembly for concrete measures concerning reparations

Benin

Fighting against corruption: the BOAD and Benin’s HCPC seal a strategic partnership

Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS