Ligue 1 McDonald’s – Academies Trophy: Toulouse FC wins the 2nd edition

The second edition of the Ligue 1 McDonald’s – Academy Trophy, organized by Canal+ in Cotonou, Benin, lived up to all expectations. Between talent scouting and learning, African youth football shone.

Cotonou’s Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou buzzed for four days (8 to 12 October) to the rhythm of the Ligue 1 McDonald’s – Academy Trophy, a competition launched by Canal+ to promote young African talents.

Six academies competed in this second edition: four African – USS Kraké (Benin), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), Génération Foot (Senegal) and Dauphine FC (Cameroon) – and two French (Marseille, Toulouse). « We were wonderfully welcomed, the standard of play was very high », praised Lilian Gatounes, presenter at Canal+. « The young footballers really impressed us. »

Toulouse FC takes the crown

On the pitch, Toulouse FC won the final by beating Dauphine FC of Cameroon (2-0).

« It wasn’t easy, but we managed to stay solid and effective », said Toulouse captain Daren Bic. For his part, Leni Tolonkomo, the Cameroonian captain, acknowledged the opponent’s superiority: « We played well, but Toulouse was more clinical. »

For Edmé Codjo, coach of the Beninese academy US Sèmè Kraké, this competition is « a school of life and football ». « If our youngsters don’t face clubs like Marseille or Toulouse, when will they get the chance? These experiences shape the future Guépards. »

A pan-African project on the rise

Beyond sport, Canal+ Bénin is delighted with the popular and media success of the event, the first reality TV of African football, which has accumulated more than 80 million views on social networks: « It’s a pride for us to host such an event », emphasized Chrismain Babala, communications director of Canal+ Bénin.

“The Academy Trophy is the second major Canal+ production made in Benin, after the pan-African talk show Même pas fatigué, which welcomes African celebrities every month in Cotonou. It’s a great pleasure for us to help make Benin a new Canal+ production hub in Africa.”

A promising future

Between emotions, discoveries and ambitions, this second edition of the Academy Trophy confirmed all its potential. A tournament that, beyond goals and trophies, shapes the future of African football, with youngsters who already dream of one day following in the footsteps of the stars they watch on Canal+.