Liga: Javier Tebas reignites the war of words with Real Madrid

The president of the Liga, Javier Tebas, once again took aim at Real Madrid, saying the merengue club will never play a league match outside Spain as long as its current leadership is in place. While the Liga is considering relocating some fixtures, such as the upcoming Barcelona – Villarreal scheduled for Miami, Tebas said Real Madrid would be categorically opposed.

“Will Real Madrid ever play a Liga match outside Spain, like Barcelona against Villarreal? With their current leadership, it’s impossible. They don’t like us, nor do they like what we do,” said the head of the Spanish league, quoted by Madrid Zone.

The official also defended the Miami match project, saying it responds to a real demand: “This match is possible because the clubs want it, the players want it and the supporters want it.” This remark comes just months after another attack by Tebas on the Madrid club, which he regularly accuses of systematically criticizing the Liga’s decisions.

Tense for several seasons, the relationship between Real Madrid’s leadership and Javier Tebas seems more strained than ever, amid disagreements over the governance of Spanish football and the league’s international expansion plans.