“Let’s not be afraid to reflect upon our own society,” Bruno Amoussou

On the occasion of the official presentation of the book “Le Procès : Démocratie et Bureaucratie dans le jury Lefort et Weber” by Abbé Arnaud Éric Aguénounon, held on June 14, 2025, at the Centre Chant d’Oiseau in Cotonou, Bruno Amoussou delivered a notable speech. The former president of the National Assembly solemnly called on Beninese and African intellectuals to engage in the critical analysis of society.

Present to celebrate the publication of this new essay by Abbé Arnaud Éric Aguénounon published by L’Harmattan editions, Bruno Amoussou emphasized the importance of intellectual reflection applied to the social and political realities of the continent. “We need individuals, intellectuals, who reflect on our situation,” he stated. He specifically underlined the necessity of adopting a philosophical, sociological, and multidisciplinary perspective on the evolution of Beninese and African society.

According to him, publications like that of Abbé Aguénounon serve to foster critical thinking, indispensable for developing models adapted to the continent’s historical and cultural specificities. He recalled that Africa is marked by a unique journey shaped by the slave trade, colonization, and a distinctive postcolonial trajectory. Therefore, it is essential to develop autonomous thinking, even if enriched by external contributions.

“Let us not be afraid to critically reflect on our own society.”

In his speech, Bruno Amoussou acknowledged efforts aimed at finding solutions in all fields—economic, institutional, and social—but also highlighted the persistent uncertainty about the appropriate directions to take. “We are searching for ways to proceed in various fields,” he confessed, advocating reliance on local intellectual productions to guide the path forward.

He also encouraged the author to continue his critical work without fear of controversy, stating, “If you enter the public arena and express opinions, inevitably you will receive more or less pleasant comments… But this is how we can make progress.”

A Pan-African vision for social reflection

In his conclusion, Bruno Amoussou broadened the scope of his speech to the entire continent. He argued that the challenges faced by African societies can no longer be addressed from a purely national perspective. “We must integrate them into broader approaches, at the regional or even continental level.” According to him, only by sharing common values and developing collective strategies will Africa be able to structurally confront the crises it faces.