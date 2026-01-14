Legislative elections 2026: the Les Démocrates party denounces a ballot tainted by serious irregularities

Following the legislative elections held on January 11, 2026, the opposition party Les Démocrates says the vote was marred by numerous breaches of electoral law.

Speaking to the press this Tuesday, January 13, the party laid out what it calls an alarming picture of how the vote unfolded across the country. In a statement read by Dr. Nadin Kokodé, the First Deputy National Campaign Director, Les Démocrates say that repeated malfunctions were aimed at hindering the effective participation of their representatives, notably by denying them access to the tally sheets and the minutes.

According to the party, many polling stations opened several hours late in cities such as Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi or Porto-Novo. In several localities, the absence of sensitive electoral equipment would have prolonged the operations late into the night.

The party also notes the use of non-conforming equipment, notably unsealed ballot boxes, the absence of indelible ink, or, in some stations, the complete absence of ballot boxes for the legislative elections for long hours, such as in Tchaourou and Tchatchou.

The Democrats also say that essential tally documents, such as the minutes books and compilation sheets, were missing in many polling stations and at the arrondissement coordination offices.

Cases of substitution of tally sheets and of minutes are also denounced, with the alleged involvement of certain arrondissement coordinators. The party cites notably Porto-Novo, Banikoara and Sinendé, where its delegates would have been excluded from the compilation procedures, preventing them from raising objections.

Also according to the declaration, ballot-stuffing practices were observed after the tally in several localities. The party also accuses some mayor-candidates of having intervened in the arrondissement coordinations of the CENA to influence the operations.

In addition to these, intimidations and refusals of access faced by the party’s representatives in certain polling stations, under grounds deemed unfounded, as well as the refusal to hand over the tally sheets.

In several arrondissement coordinations, notably in Cotonou, Les Démocrates denounce the exclusion of their representatives from the compilation rooms, the refusal to allow them to sign or annotate the minutes, and manipulations of null ballots or ballots stamped LD, which would have been attributed to parties aligned with the ruling coalition. The party notes that one of the alleged authors of these acts is currently in custody.

Relying on Articles 63 and 92 of the Electoral Code, Les Démocrates say that these practices violate the party’s right to be represented in polling stations and during the tallying, as well as the right to obtain the tally sheets and compilation records. For the party, these maneuvers were aimed at sidelining it from the 10th Legislature.

Les Démocrates urge the Autonomous National Electoral Commission to strictly respect the law and to provide them with all the tally sheets and compilation records. The party finally states that the initial results in its possession indicate that it has reached the 20% threshold in several constituencies, which would allow it, according to its officials, to win seats in the National Assembly.