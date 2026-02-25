Kouandé: a police station targeted during an armed attack at dawn

In the early hours of this Tuesday morning, the Kouandé police station was targeted by an armed attack.

According to information from Daabaaru reported by La Nouvelle Tribune, unidentified men opened fire before setting fire to the annex building of the Republican Police.

The events took place between 6:50 and 7:25. The assailants targeted the security infrastructure, causing substantial material damage after setting it on fire. No official source has yet confirmed the attack.

Eyewitness accounts gathered on the scene indicate that the attackers allegedly took the Guilmaro road to reach the town. After their operation, they reportedly retreated toward Sékogourou.

In the wake of this, a substantial security deployment was deployed. Units of the defense and security forces launched sweep operations to secure the area and attempt to identify the attackers. The movements observed in the morning indicated a notable strengthening of the security network around the locality.



