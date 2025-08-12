Ivory Coast: former Prime Minister Patrick Achi renounces his French nationality 3 months ahead of the presidential election

- Advertisement -

The former Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi Jerome has officially renounced French nationality, according to the French Republic’s Official Journal of August 12, 2025. This decision comes less than three months before the presidential election scheduled for October 25, 2025.

The information is now official. The French Republic’s Official Journal, consulted by Abidjan.net, states that Patrick Achi Jerome, former Ivorian government head, “is released from his allegiance to France”.

The document specifies that “are released from their allegiance to France, the French whose names follow: Achi Patrick Jerome, born on 11/17/1955 in Paris 14th.”

This renunciation marks a political turning point for the man who was Prime Minister of Ivory Coast from March 2021 to October 2023. It comes in a particular context, less than three months before the presidential election of October 25, 2025, where the debate on nationality and eligibility is often at the heart of political discussions in Ivory Coast.

A decision with political implications?

Born on November 17, 1955, in Paris, Patrick Achi Jerome is a major figure on the Ivorian political scene. After holding several ministerial positions, he was appointed Prime Minister by President Alassane Ouattara before stepping down in 2023. His decision to sever all nationality ties with France could be seen as a strategic move ahead of the presidential election.

At the moment, Patrick Achi Jerome has not publicly commented on the precise reasons for this renunciation. But this announcement, made public by the French authorities, puts the former government head in the spotlight in an already highly charged electoral period.