“I’m looking for my wig,” Zeynab after her show at Vodun Days 2026

The day after her highly acclaimed performance at Vodun Days 2026 in Ouidah, Beninese singer Zeynab sparked a wave of reactions on social media by issuing an unexpected appeal. In a post published this Friday, January 9, 2026 on Facebook, the artist says she is looking for the wig she threw into the crowd in a surge of adrenaline during her concert the night before.

The scene unfolded under the spotlights before a crowd in high spirits. In the middle of a performance on the night of Thursday, January 8, 2026, Zeynab, carried away by the energy of the show, threw her wig into the audience, triggering an eruption of ovations. A spontaneous gesture, typical of the intensity that marked this exceptional Vodun Days 2026 evening.

A few hours later, the artist chose humor to tell the anecdote. “I’M LOOKING FOR MY WIG. WHO TOOK THAT, SORRY, BRING IT TO THE ADDRESS IN THE COMMENTS,” she wrote on her Facebook page. The post quickly made the rounds online, sparking amused comments, shares and winks from her fans.

This quirky moment happened during a performance shared with singer Fanicko and global icon Angélique Kidjo. Together, they electrified the stage set up on the beach of Ouidah and confirmed the spectacular and unifying character of this 2026 edition of Vodun Days.

A giant concert with a worldwide showcase vibe

Beyond the wig episode, the evening will be remembered as one of Vodun Days 2026’s highlights. Thousands of festival-goers flooded the beach to attend a giant concert bringing together renowned artists, from Benin and beyond.

GHIX Officiel & X-Time, Axel Merryl, Bobo Wê, Meiway, Vano Baby, but also international stars like Ciara and Davido took turns igniting the stage. A rich lineup that confirmed Vodun Days’ ambition: to celebrate Beninese culture while opening it to the world, in a festive and memorable atmosphere.