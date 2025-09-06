BY COUNTRIES
Benin

“I will not use my sponsorship for someone who will not become president,” says Garba Yaya

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
The Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) party is determined to leave the opposition after the 2026 presidential election. Following Idrissou Bako, Yaya Garba has reaffirmed the party’s desire to turn its back on the opposition.

In an interview on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the mayor of Bembéréké, elected under the FCBE banner, shared his party’s position.

During his visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENA) to collect his sponsorship form, the mayor spoke to the press.

“I believe this is the opportunity given to me to place confidence in a candidate, and that he will be the elected candidate, absolutely,” he said.

“I will not use my sponsorship for someone who will not become President of the Republic,” he declared.

However, he refrained from revealing more, citing party discipline. “The vocation of a political party is to win power or exercise power. So, the candidate of my party will be the president in 2026. It is to him, naturally, that I will give my sponsorship,” he insisted.

