“I suffer from our disagreements, I struggle not to see him anymore,” Patrice Talon on Candide Azannaï

- Advertisement -

With less than a year to go until the end of his term, President Patrice Talon met with the young people of Benin at the Marina Palace on Monday, July 28, 2025. The President took the opportunity to discuss, in strong and personal terms, his broken relationship with his former ally Candide Azannaï, who is now a figure of the opposition.

In a straightforward and candid conversation with the young people, the Beninese Head of State made a rare confession about his split with Candide Azannaï, former Minister of Defense and now a fierce opponent. Speaking to Guy Mitokpè, Azannaï’s former right-hand man and now a member of the Democratic Party, Patrice Talon made a small confession.

- Publicité-

“Do you want me to reveal some of our secrets? Do you want it? Can I talk about our secrets?”, Patrice Talon said before making a poignant confession about his broken relationship with Candide Azannaï, president of the Restore Hope party.

“Do you know why Mr. Azannaï and I fell out? President Azannaï. Do you know why we fell out? You know he used to be my boss? You know that?”, the Head of State asked insistently.

“Azannaï is a friend of mine. He’s a brother. Up to this moment I’m speaking to you, he’s a brother. I suffer from our disagreements (…). I’m in pain because I no longer see Azannaï.

- Publicité-

A call for reconciliation?

Reflecting on their political estrangement, the President seems to harbor a hope for post-term reconciliation. “I hope that even when I step down, right the next day, either he or I will see each other. We will hug each other again.” This unexpected statement by Patrice Talon contrasts with the political tensions that have been maintained since Azannaï’s departure from the government in 2017.

Beyond his personal case, President Talon sent a message to young people aspiring to a political career. According to him, governing requires setting aside campaign speeches to face the realities.

“The first promise you must make to yourselves is to say: if I ever have the opportunity, I will work ignoring my political speeches before assuming the position”, he advised.

- Publicité-

Is a reconciliation possible between Talon and Azannaï?

Patrice Talon emphasized the need for every leader to have “the courage for relevant, useful, necessary actions”, even if they are unpopular. “Sometimes, there are things that the masses will never understand,” he insisted.

Candide Azannaï, the architect of Patrice Talon’s victory in 2016, who has become his main opponent, now plays a symbolic role in this changing of the guard. By publicly addressing their personal rift, Talon may be opening a path towards some form of appeasement.

It remains to see whether the president’s words will resonate with his former ally, whose criticisms have not ceased since his dramatic resignation in March 2017.