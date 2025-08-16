Health: 91 preselected operating room hygienists for the third installment of the “Bridging the Gaps” project

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, the pre-selection of 91 operating room hygienists as part of the recruitment of the third class of human health resources for the “Bridging the Gaps” project.

According to the ministry’s statement, all the selected candidates are from the second cohort of the Parakou Medical-Social Training School.

- Publicité-

In the coming days, an information and guidance session will be organized for them to clarify the service intake procedures.

Funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the “Bridging the Gaps” project aims to strengthen the healthcare staff in Benin’s health facilities, filling the deficits of qualified human resources. According to a transcription from Banouto, the following candidates have been selected.

- Publicité-

List of Selected Candidates

1- HOUSSOU Laorence Crédo

2- SACCA Yarou Lucas Quantin

3- ADJELE Rihanatou

- Publicité-

4- EHOU Otisan Dieu-Donné

5- AMEDUME Samuel

6- COSSI Hermione

7- GOSSOU Issiaka Audrey

8- YEHOUME Julienne

9- ADJIBOLA Victoria

10- DEHOU Mahouéna R. Marie-Ghislain

11- ADJAI KINIFFO Francine Elisette

12- GOUDJANOU Inès Marima

13- AHOYA Sourouvi Ruffine Esther

14- NOUTEME Mahugnon Nadège

15- HOUELEKOU Amandine

16- KOUNI Oussonè Nadia

17- M’BOUKE Grâce Nina

18- EDAH Dovénin Edyve

19- MOHAMED Kadirath

20- NOUNAGNON Essénmi E. Ornevie

21- HEKPAZO Fifamè Marie-Esther

22- TINIKASSAWA Manzouratou

23- KINNOU Dengon Dieudonné

24- YESSOUFOU Adédouni Salimanth

25- DEGBE Houéfa Freudy

26- ACCROMBESSI Déo-Gracias Josephine

27- EDESSOU Grâce

28- MISSEGBE Mannonfi Serge Igor

29- ALLOGNON Bidossessi Emmanuella

30- ATCHADE Mirabelle

31- SACCA Gniré Ichadatou

32- BOURANDI DIBOUSSE Faïssalath Lourdes

33- KOUTCHIKA Aurelienne Ifèdè

34- M’PO N’Coa Dénise

35- ZAKARI Wassila

=183

36- MOUMOUNI Chahadath

37- APITI BOHO Rahimatou

38- AREKPA Téyikath Folakè

39- KORA SONGOURA Abibatou

40- CHABI Rodolphe

41- EYOU Roland

42- GOUSSI Gbèlian Glwadys

43- ANIAMBOSSOU Sessi H. Merveille

44- ASSOGBA Ameto Eliane

45- HOUINDOTE Sèmassa Clémence

46- HOUNKANLIN Isabelle

47- KETEKOUA Seiga Odette

48- BOKO Jésus Vivi Ressuscité Naodia

49- BONOU Madeleine

50- DOSSA Bénédicta Irène

51- MAHINOU Ruffine

52- MIKO Jésugnon Bérénice Royale

53- GANDONOU CODJA S. Sourou Marius

54- MOUSSA Banna Nimatou

55- MOUSSA Loufia

56- HINKATI Natacha Souvenir-Evrarde

57- OLOUGOUNA Sébastien Adégnika

58- BENTIE N’Ko Dénise

59- SALIFOU MAMA SOULE Fatoumatou

60- SAMBIENI Doscas

61- SEKE Bio Kora

62- KAKPO Jocelyne Marina

63- SIKO Bariatou Ayodélé

64- VISSOUKPO Cica Stéphanie

65- KORA IMOROU Moussoulimatou

66- YAROU DAFIA Bona Doué

67- AHOLOU Bignon Denise

68- GOUGBADJI Thibaut

69- N’TOUAME Fleur

70- ATESSE Léa

71- SAKA BIO Kalamatou

72- BIO BANGANA Rachidath

73- BOCO KADJA Bidossêssi Bernadette

74- HOUETO Elisée Chérie

75- HOUNMENOU Zinhoué Aimée

76- HANTCHO Mahugnon Diane

77- HOUNGNIBO Ordia

78- BLEOSSI Immaculée

79- YOLLA-KPARA Yasmine Florentine

80- ADJAGBESSI Romaine

81- ADJAGBESSI Romathe

82- MONTECHO Olayèmi Florence

83- OKPARA Affoussath

84- AVLESSI Marie

85- BESSOGAN Modeste Jessugnon

86- VISSOUKPO Sènan Pélagie

87- AGLODJA Bénie Bignon Lyn

88- PATOUPE Josiane

89- ASSIFA Aïchatou

90- GOUNOU Yanki Eugénie

91- ONY Acome Okpè Gérardine