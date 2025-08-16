Health: 91 preselected operating room hygienists for the third installment of the “Bridging the Gaps” project

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, the pre-selection of 91 operating room hygienists as part of the recruitment of the third class of human health resources for the “Bridging the Gaps” project.
According to the ministry’s statement, all the selected candidates are from the second cohort of the Parakou Medical-Social Training School.
In the coming days, an information and guidance session will be organized for them to clarify the service intake procedures.
Funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the “Bridging the Gaps” project aims to strengthen the healthcare staff in Benin’s health facilities, filling the deficits of qualified human resources. According to a transcription from Banouto, the following candidates have been selected.
List of Selected Candidates
1- HOUSSOU Laorence Crédo
2- SACCA Yarou Lucas Quantin
3- ADJELE Rihanatou
4- EHOU Otisan Dieu-Donné
5- AMEDUME Samuel
6- COSSI Hermione
7- GOSSOU Issiaka Audrey
8- YEHOUME Julienne
9- ADJIBOLA Victoria
10- DEHOU Mahouéna R. Marie-Ghislain
11- ADJAI KINIFFO Francine Elisette
12- GOUDJANOU Inès Marima
13- AHOYA Sourouvi Ruffine Esther
14- NOUTEME Mahugnon Nadège
15- HOUELEKOU Amandine
16- KOUNI Oussonè Nadia
17- M’BOUKE Grâce Nina
18- EDAH Dovénin Edyve
19- MOHAMED Kadirath
20- NOUNAGNON Essénmi E. Ornevie
21- HEKPAZO Fifamè Marie-Esther
22- TINIKASSAWA Manzouratou
23- KINNOU Dengon Dieudonné
24- YESSOUFOU Adédouni Salimanth
25- DEGBE Houéfa Freudy
26- ACCROMBESSI Déo-Gracias Josephine
27- EDESSOU Grâce
28- MISSEGBE Mannonfi Serge Igor
29- ALLOGNON Bidossessi Emmanuella
30- ATCHADE Mirabelle
31- SACCA Gniré Ichadatou
32- BOURANDI DIBOUSSE Faïssalath Lourdes
33- KOUTCHIKA Aurelienne Ifèdè
34- M’PO N’Coa Dénise
35- ZAKARI Wassila
=183
36- MOUMOUNI Chahadath
37- APITI BOHO Rahimatou
38- AREKPA Téyikath Folakè
39- KORA SONGOURA Abibatou
40- CHABI Rodolphe
41- EYOU Roland
42- GOUSSI Gbèlian Glwadys
43- ANIAMBOSSOU Sessi H. Merveille
44- ASSOGBA Ameto Eliane
45- HOUINDOTE Sèmassa Clémence
46- HOUNKANLIN Isabelle
47- KETEKOUA Seiga Odette
48- BOKO Jésus Vivi Ressuscité Naodia
49- BONOU Madeleine
50- DOSSA Bénédicta Irène
51- MAHINOU Ruffine
52- MIKO Jésugnon Bérénice Royale
53- GANDONOU CODJA S. Sourou Marius
54- MOUSSA Banna Nimatou
55- MOUSSA Loufia
56- HINKATI Natacha Souvenir-Evrarde
57- OLOUGOUNA Sébastien Adégnika
58- BENTIE N’Ko Dénise
59- SALIFOU MAMA SOULE Fatoumatou
60- SAMBIENI Doscas
61- SEKE Bio Kora
62- KAKPO Jocelyne Marina
63- SIKO Bariatou Ayodélé
64- VISSOUKPO Cica Stéphanie
65- KORA IMOROU Moussoulimatou
66- YAROU DAFIA Bona Doué
67- AHOLOU Bignon Denise
68- GOUGBADJI Thibaut
69- N’TOUAME Fleur
70- ATESSE Léa
71- SAKA BIO Kalamatou
72- BIO BANGANA Rachidath
73- BOCO KADJA Bidossêssi Bernadette
74- HOUETO Elisée Chérie
75- HOUNMENOU Zinhoué Aimée
76- HANTCHO Mahugnon Diane
77- HOUNGNIBO Ordia
78- BLEOSSI Immaculée
79- YOLLA-KPARA Yasmine Florentine
80- ADJAGBESSI Romaine
81- ADJAGBESSI Romathe
82- MONTECHO Olayèmi Florence
83- OKPARA Affoussath
84- AVLESSI Marie
85- BESSOGAN Modeste Jessugnon
86- VISSOUKPO Sènan Pélagie
87- AGLODJA Bénie Bignon Lyn
88- PATOUPE Josiane
89- ASSIFA Aïchatou
90- GOUNOU Yanki Eugénie
91- ONY Acome Okpè Gérardine