Guinness World Records rejects Mandy Kiss’s sexual record attempt

Uncategorized
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
capture d'écran
capture d'écran
Guinness World Records has rejected the attempt by Nigerian Mandy Kiss, who wanted to set a record by having sex with one hundred men, stating that it is not a feat it recognizes.

Guinness World Records (GWR) rejected the project of Mandy Kiss, a controversial figure in Nigeria’s adult entertainment scene, who had announced she wanted to set a world record by having sex with one hundred men simultaneously.

The event, scheduled for October 30, 2025 in Ikorodu, in the Lagos region, had sparked intense controversy on social media.

Responding to a promotional image shared online, the organization said it does not recognize this type of performance. “This is not a record we monitor,” GWR simply said on platform X, distancing itself from the young woman’s initiative.

