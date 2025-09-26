Guinness World Records rejects Mandy Kiss’s sexual record attempt

- Advertisement -

Guinness World Records has rejected the attempt by Nigerian Mandy Kiss, who wanted to set a record by having sex with one hundred men, stating that it is not a feat it recognizes.



The event, scheduled for October 30, 2025 in Ikorodu, in the Lagos region, had sparked intense controversy on social media.

Responding to a promotional image shared online, the organization said it does not recognize this type of performance. “This is not a record we monitor,” GWR simply said on platform X, distancing itself from the young woman’s initiative.