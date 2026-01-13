Guinea-Bissau: ECOWAS demands an inclusive government and the restoration of constitutional order

In the face of the political crisis shaking Guinea-Bissau, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called for the formation of an inclusive government and for the effective restoration of constitutional order.

That firm stance comes as the country goes through a period of instability marked by tensions among the main political forces and persistent institutional gridlock.

West African leaders gathered within the sub-regional organization urged all stakeholders to engage in a genuine political dialogue aimed at overcoming the current crisis while respecting the institutions and the Constitution in force.

For ECOWAS, a coalition of all political and social forces is an essential condition for getting out of the impasse.

The Community has also stressed the urgency of guaranteeing the return to normal functioning of democratic institutions, notably by ensuring the separation of powers and by respecting the results of legitimate elections.

In its communiqué, it recalled that stability and peace in Guinea-Bissau are imperatives not only for the country but for the entire subregion.

ECOWAS warned against any escalation likely to further aggravate the political crisis, and encouraged the international community to support a peaceful and lasting exit from the crisis.

It also reaffirmed its willingness to facilitate inclusive consultations among national actors to reach consensus solutions.

The situation continues to be monitored closely, as discussions among the protagonists continue under the auspices of regional and international organizations.