«Giving young people a voice is building the future», the European Union launches the EU-Benin Youth Council

The European Union officially launched, on Tuesday 30 September 2025 in Cotonou, the EU-Benin Youth Council, a space for dialogue between young people and European institutions. The event, marked by the closing of the digital campaign “Au-delà des Échos”, highlighted Brussels’ willingness to listen to and support Beninese youth in their civic and social engagement.

Young influencers, journalists, members of civil society and diplomats gathered at the European Union residence for the closing of the “Au-delà des Échos” campaign and the launch of the EU-Benin Youth Council (CJUEB) last Tuesday.

"It is with particular pleasure that I speak to welcome you to the Residence of the European Union on the occasion of this evening that marks the closing of our 'Au-delà des Échos' campaign and the launch of the EU-Benin Youth Council," said the Ambassador of the European Union to Benin, H.E. Stéphane Muno.

In a warm tone, he recalled that the campaign aimed to bring African and European youth closer together around shared values. “The ‘Au-delà des Échos’ campaign featured young people from Benin, Chad, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, who shared their unfiltered reflections on four major themes: prosperity, multilateralism, disinformation and migration,” he emphasized.

“Putting youth at the heart of European action”

Returning to the purpose of the project, the ambassador reminded attendees that this initiative is part of the European Union External Action Plan for Youth (2022–2027), which rests on two pillars: the active participation of young people in shaping public policy and the creation of sustainable international partnerships.

"One of the flagship commitments of this plan is the establishment of youth councils within the European Union's delegations. These structures aim to give young people a voice and involve them in our actions."

In Benin, this advisory committee includes 21 young people from all regions of the country. “The EU-Benin Youth Council reflects our desire to listen to young people’s voices, understand their expectations, and co-create appropriate responses with them. I must say I was impressed by their frankness and their innovative ideas,” Stéphane Muno said.

The diplomat congratulated the new council members for their commitment, before making a strong appeal. “You are the architects of our shared future. The European Union cannot build a solid partnership with Benin without Beninese youth. We believe in your energy, your creativity and your determination to move things forward,” he said.

Engaged youth, inspiring youth

Among these young figures, Aurelle Adjovi, a psychology student and web writer, shared her feelings with emotion. “Representing Beninese youth means carrying the hopes of thousands of young people. As a psychologist in training, I want to advocate for mental health as a national priority. Young people’s psychological well‑being is an essential condition for our development,” she said.

For his part, Anas Seko, an environmental communicator and activist, welcomed this participatory opening. “It’s a great initiative. The Youth Council will allow us to propose concrete solutions, notably in waste management and the fight against plastic pollution. Benin needs eco‑conscious and active youth,” he said. The remarks of the young people echoed the ambassador’s vision that “youth are the engine of innovation, dialogue and peace. That is why we want them at the center of our projects.”

“Au-delà des Échos”: a campaign that connects two continents

In April 2025, the European Union launched the “Au-delà des Échos” campaign, a digital initiative aiming to raise awareness of the EU’s values among young Africans. “We wanted to spark a constructive dialogue, listen to young people, answer their questions and understand their perceptions of the relationship between the European Union and their countries,” Muno explained.

For three months, short videos, podcasts and social media posts allowed hundreds of young people to speak out. The most inspiring contributors were rewarded. “I want to personally thank the young people who contributed to this campaign, notably Oboube Zacharie, Samuella Tohon, Eloïse Edon, Mama Memako Fayçal, Kevyn Avouvi, Peggy Anjiambossou and Emmanuel Gansé. You have shown that many things bring us closer together,” he said.

The winners each received a voucher worth 100 euros. A television program will soon revisit the highlights of this campaign.

At the close of his speech, Stéphane Muno offered a message of encouragement and unity. “I wish fair winds to the EU-Benin Youth Council and its members. Long live youth, long live the partnership between the European Union and Benin!” he said. The words were taken up in chorus by the young people, aware that they are writing a new chapter in Euro‑Beninese cooperation.