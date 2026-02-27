GDIZ: Social housing and solar energy on the agenda for talks with the Saudi Development Fund

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone welcomed a delegation from the Saudi Development Fund as part of a working visit with strong strategic significance.

La suite après la publicité

Led by Abdulrahman Alharbi, the mission was part of a dynamic exploration of new investment opportunities in Benin. The discussions mainly centered on two flagship projects, expected to strengthen the attractiveness and competitiveness of the industrial zone.

The first concerns an ambitious program to build 20,000 housing units for GDIZ employees. The stated objective is to improve workers’ living conditions, while meeting the growing housing needs induced by the zone’s rapid development.

The second project concerns the establishment of a 25-megawatt photovoltaic solar power plant, intended to support the GDIZ’s energy supply within a framework of sustainability and energy transition.

These discussions reflect a convergence of views between Benin and the Saudi Development Fund around investments with high economic, social, and environmental impact.

They are part of the two parties’ commitment to promoting industrial development backed by modern infrastructure and tangible improvements in employees’ working and living conditions.