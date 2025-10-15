Friendly: Argentina romp past Puerto Rico, Messi claims a record

Already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, Argentina played a friendly against Puerto Rico on Tuesday night into Wednesday. And the Albiceleste won 6-0.

Preparing for the 2026 World Cup, Argentina made light work of Puerto Rico (6-0) in a friendly played on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Still led by a dazzling Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni’s side delivered a highly controlled performance.

The reigning world champions, the Albiceleste, dominated the proceedings from start to finish. Well established in the opponent’s half, they imposed their tempo thanks to a midfield perfectly orchestrated by Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso. The duo repeated rapid, fluid combinations, feeding an attack that was firing on all cylinders.

Lionel Messi, once again at the heart of the action, acted as a world-class creator, providing two sublime assists. This new pair of assists makes him the all-time leading assist provider in national team history, with 60 assists, ahead of Neymar (59). In defense, Leonardo Balerdi, named in the starting lineup, produced a solid performance, while Lautaro Martínez, who came on at the hour mark, scored a brace to seal Argentina’s triumph.

More than the score, it’s the manner that impresses. At 38, Messi continues to elevate an already well-drilled team. With a few months to go before the kick-off of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina confirms its status as a favorite and shows rare consistency at the highest level.

