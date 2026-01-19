Final results of the 2026 legislative elections: the Constitutional Court sets the date for proclamation

After CENA proclaimed the major trends of the January 11, 2026 legislative elections, the Constitutional Court will announce the final results this Monday, January 19.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

In a statement, the Constitutional Court informs the press as well as the national and international public that the solemn plenary hearing dedicated to the proclamation of the final results of the January 11, 2026 legislative elections will be held on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 12:45 p.m., at the seat of the High Court.

This hearing will mark the final step of the electoral process, after reviewing any possible appeals and validating the provisional results issued by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission.

At the end of this solemn session, the final composition of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly, comprising 109 deputies, will be officially announced.