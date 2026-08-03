Kenya: foreign exchange reserves reach 15.4 billion dollars by the end of July 2026

Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.54 billion to reach $15.4 billion as of July 30, 2026, according to data released on Friday by the Central Bank of Kenya. This increase strengthens the country’s capacity to finance its imports and support the stability of its currency.

The recorded level now allows for the coverage of 6.4 months of imports, up from 5.9 months a week earlier. It therefore exceeds the coverage threshold generally monitored by monetary authorities to assess the strength of foreign reserves.

The Central Bank of Kenya, which released these figures on July 31, stated that these reserves met the legal requirement imposed on it. The institution did not provide, in the available information, details on the distribution of assets or the factors contributing to this weekly increase.

The Kenyan currency has remained stable against major international and regional currencies. This stability occurs as foreign exchange reserves are a key indicator for investor confidence and the country’s ability to settle its purchases abroad.

A stronger outer buffer

With $15.4 billion available, Kenya has an increased financial cushion to absorb potential tensions in the foreign exchange markets. These reserves can particularly be mobilized to meet import needs and limit pressure on the Kenyan shilling.

The development published by the Central Bank marks an improvement compared to the previous week, when the import coverage stood at 5.9 months. Monetary authorities continue to monitor this indicator in a regional context characterized by currency fluctuations and external financing needs.