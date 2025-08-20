BY COUNTRIES
FBF General Assemblies: unanimous adoption of reports and tribute to Razack Omotoyossi

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
The Beninese Football Federation (FBF) held its regular and extraordinary General Assemblies on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in Missérété. The meeting, marked by a strong mobilization of national football stakeholders, was an opportunity to examine and unanimously adopt the various management reports of the institution.

The event opened in the presence of the President of the FBF, Mathurin de Chacus, members of the Executive Committee, and delegates representing the affiliated clubs. Also among the distinguished guests were Philippe Tchéré, Executive Director of UFOA-B, and Omar Gueye, General Manager of SBIN S.A., the federation’s official partner.

Reports Adopted, Tribute to Razack Omotoyossi

The official proceedings were launched by Bonaventure Codjia, Director of Elite Sports, representing the Minister of Sports. In the opening, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Razack Omotoyossi, a former Beninese international, who passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Lagos.

During the assemblies, the delegates reviewed the various documents submitted for their consideration. The activity and financial reports were unanimously validated, thereby demonstrating confidence in the Executive Committee.

This unreserved endorsement reflects the desire of Beninese football stakeholders to continue in the momentum of consolidating the achievements made over the past few years.

