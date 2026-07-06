Coup d’État foiled: Angela Kpeidja sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The correctional chamber of the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET) rendered its verdict on Monday, July 6, 2026, in the case concerning journalist Angéla Kpeidja.

Found guilty of harassment through electronic communication, she was sentenced to 12 months in prison, along with a fine of two million CFA francs. This conviction, according to Libre Express, directly follows the dissemination of posts on the social network Facebook regarding the attempted coup thwarted on December 7, 2025, in Benin.

In addition to the prison sentence and financial penalty, the judges of the special court ordered the permanent seizure of her mobile phone as well as one of her professional computers. However, the court ordered the return of her second computer at the end of the hearing.