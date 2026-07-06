World Cup 2026: Portugal and Spain deadlocked at half-time (0-0)

The first half of the World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match between Portugal and Spain, played at Dallas Stadium, ended goalless at 0-0 this Monday at 20:00 GMT+1. Despite several chances, neither side managed to open the scoring, reflecting a balanced duel between two highly anticipated European nations in this knockout stage.
Facing each other with plenty of confidence after strong runs in the group stage, Portugal and Spain produced a first half in which control of midfield proved essential. Both teams, set up in a 4-2-3-1 under their respective coaches Roberto Martinez and Luis de la Fuente, looked to impose their tempo while remaining defensively cautious.
In attack, Spain were slightly more active, registering six shots, three of them on target. Right-back Pedro Porro notably delivered a dangerous free kick in the 23rd minute, deflected by the Portuguese defence. Midfielder Alex Baena also tried his luck, forcing goalkeeper Diogo Costa into action. Spain dominated possession with 54% and repeatedly looked to break through, particularly through Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal.
For Portugal, star Cristiano Ronaldo was isolated in an attack where midfielder Bruno Fernandes tried to inject rhythm, but his efforts often ended with missed or off-target shots, as in the 21st minute when his strike flew over the Spanish goal. Young full-back Nuno Mendes and midfielder Vitinha tried to provide options out wide and in the build-up, while the defensive line repelled the opposition’s attacking threats. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa stood out with three important saves, including one in the 16th minute from a curled effort by Yamal.
The match therefore remains open, with the two sides producing a tight contest in a round-of-16 setting where the slightest mistake could prove fatal. The tension remains high as the second half promises to be decisive in this clash between two major European teams.
Portugal
Half-timeDallas Stadium
Spain
06/07/2026 20:00·Round of 16
Fil du match
22'LIVE22' Baena is clattered cynically by Cancelo out on the left flank. A free kick in a dangerous position. Baena to take it himself. Everyone piles into the Portugal box
17'⚽17' The corner sets Espagne up to send a couple of crosses into the mixer from both flanks. Portugal hold their shape, and their nerve, but they’re beginning to be pushed back
16'⚽16' Fernandes, deep on the left, wedges a lovely pass infield that nearly releases Mendes. Not quite, but good try. Espagne counter, and Yamal curls towards the bottom left. Costa saves. The ball breaks to Baena on the left. He curls towards the bottom right … an...
10'VAR10' Felix slides a clever little diagonal pass-cross in from the left, winning a corner. The set piece is swung into the mixer, and Ronaldo goes down. Some very loud appeals. The referee is unmoved and play continues. VAR doesn’t seem up for getting involved
8'⚽8' Olmo slips a cute pass down the inside-left channel for Oyarzabal, who finds himself clear! He gives the impression of someone who thinks he’s offside, and slightly carelessly drags his shot wide right. But the flag doesn’t go up … and replays suggest he wa...
7'⚽7' Space for Cancelo down the right. He’s got options either side, but decides to go for goal himself. He aims for the top right. Over the bar. Simon got a feathery touch, so that should be a corner, but it’s not awarded
5'LIVE5' Now Mendes allows a simple pass to clank off his foot, then his shin, and out of play for a Espagne throw. All a bit scrappy from the men in red
79'↑↓Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson)Brésil, 79e
79'⚽But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 79e
90'⚽But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 90e
90+5'↑↓Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard)Norvège, 90+5e
90+6'Carton jaune - NeymarBrésil, 90+6e
90+10'⚽But - NeymarBrésil, 90+10e
Line-ups
Brazil
System4-4-2CoachCarlo Ancelotti
Starters11
1AlissonGoalkeeper
13DaniloDefender
4MarquinhosDefender
3Gabriel MagalhãesDefender
16Douglas SantosDefender
26RayanMidfielder
8Bruno GuimarãesMidfielder
5CasemiroMidfielder
22Gabriel MartinelliMidfielder
9Matheus CunhaForward
7Vinícius JúniorForward
Substitutes14
19Endrick
18Danilo Santos
10Neymar
12Weverton
23Ederson
6Alex Sandro
14Bremer
15Léo Pereira
24Roger Ibañez
2Éderson
17Fabinho
11Raphinha
21Luiz Henrique
25Igor Thiago
Norway
System4-3-3CoachStale Solbakken
Starters11
1Ørjan NylandGoalkeeper
26Julian RyersonDefender
3Kristoffer AjerDefender
17Torbjørn HeggemDefender
5David Møller WolfeDefender
10Martin ØdegaardMidfielder
8Sander BergeMidfielder
6Patrick BergMidfielder
7Alexander SørlothForward
9Erling HaalandForward
20Antonio NusaForward
Substitutes14
21Andreas Schjelderup
22Oscar Bobb
14Fredrik Aursnes
12Sander Tangvik
13Egil Selvik
4Leo Østigård
15Fredrik André Bjørkan
24Sondre Langås
25Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2Morten Thorsby
18Kristian Thorstvedt
19Thelo Aasgaard
23Jens Petter Hauge
11Jørgen Strand Larsen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 3 / Norway 5
Tirs : Brazil 11 / Norway 9
Possession : Brazil 33% / Norway 67%
Corners : Brazil 5 / Norway 5
Fautes : Brazil 6 / Norway 4
Passes : Brazil 311 / Norway 658
Precision des passes : Brazil 86% / Norway 91%
xG : Brazil 1.90 / Norway 0.73
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s)
Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)
Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s)
Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s)
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.3
Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 7.3
Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7.3
Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Lucas Paquetá : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Round of 16
Brazil
FinishedMetLife Stadium
Norway
Match center
Mexico - England
Mexico
01:00Postponed
England
Round of 1606/07/2026 01:00Estadio Banorte
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Mexico
System4-3-3CoachJavier Aguirre
Starters11
1Raúl RangelGoalkeeper
2Jorge SánchezDefender
3César MontesDefender
5Johan VásquezDefender
23Jesús GallardoDefender
19Gilberto MoraMidfielder
6Erik LiraMidfielder
7Luis RomoMidfielder
25Roberto AlvaradoForward
9Raúl JiménezForward
16Julián QuiñonesForward
Substitutes15
12Carlos Acevedo
13Guillermo Ochoa
15Israel Reyes
20Mateo Chávez
4Edson Álvarez
8Álvaro Fidalgo
17Orbelín Pineda
18Obed Vargas
24Luis Chávez
26Brian Gutiérrez
10Alexis Vega
21César Huerta
11Santiago Giménez
14Armando González
22Guillermo Martínez
England
System4-2-3-1CoachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
1Jordan PickfordGoalkeeper
26Jarell QuansahDefender
2Ezri KonsaDefender
6Marc GuéhiDefender
3Nico O'ReillyDefender
8Elliot AndersonMidfielder
4Declan RiceMidfielder
7Bukayo SakaMidfielder
10Jude BellinghamMidfielder
18Anthony GordonMidfielder
9Harry KaneForward
Substitutes15
13Dean Henderson
23James Trafford
5John Stones
12Trevoh Chalobah
15Dan Burn
24Reece James
25Djed Spence
14Jordan Henderson
16Kobbie Mainoo
17Morgan Rogers
21Eberechi Eze
11Marcus Rashford
19Ollie Watkins
20Noni Madueke
22Ivan Toney
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Round of 16
Mexico
PostponedEstadio Banorte
England
Match center
Portugal - Spain
Portugal
0-0Half-time · 0-0
Spain
Round of 1606/07/2026 20:00Dallas StadiumHalf-time 0-0
Match feed
22'LIVE22' Baena is clattered cynically by Cancelo out on the left flank. A free kick in a dangerous position. Baena to take it himself. Everyone piles into the Portugal box
17'⚽17' The corner sets Espagne up to send a couple of crosses into the mixer from both flanks. Portugal hold their shape, and their nerve, but they’re beginning to be pushed back
16'⚽16' Fernandes, deep on the left, wedges a lovely pass infield that nearly releases Mendes. Not quite, but good try. Espagne counter, and Yamal curls towards the bottom left. Costa saves. The ball breaks to Baena on the left. He curls towards the bottom right … an...
10'VAR10' Felix slides a clever little diagonal pass-cross in from the left, winning a corner. The set piece is swung into the mixer, and Ronaldo goes down. Some very loud appeals. The referee is unmoved and play continues. VAR doesn’t seem up for getting involved
8'⚽8' Olmo slips a cute pass down the inside-left channel for Oyarzabal, who finds himself clear! He gives the impression of someone who thinks he’s offside, and slightly carelessly drags his shot wide right. But the flag doesn’t go up … and replays suggest he wa...
7'⚽7' Space for Cancelo down the right. He’s got options either side, but decides to go for goal himself. He aims for the top right. Over the bar. Simon got a feathery touch, so that should be a corner, but it’s not awarded
5'LIVE5' Now Mendes allows a simple pass to clank off his foot, then his shin, and out of play for a Espagne throw. All a bit scrappy from the men in red
Line-ups
Portugal
System4-2-3-1CoachRoberto Martinez
Starters11
1Diogo CostaGoalkeeper
20João CanceloDefender
3Rúben DiasDefender
13Renato VeigaDefender
25Nuno MendesDefender
23VitinhaMidfielder
15João NevesMidfielder
18Pedro NetoMidfielder
8Bruno FernandesMidfielder
11João FélixMidfielder
7Cristiano RonaldoForward
Substitutes15
12José Sá
22Rui Silva
6Matheus Nunes
14Gonçalo Inácio
5Diogo Dalot
4Tomás Araújo
2Nélson Semedo
10Bernardo Silva
19Gonçalo Guedes
16Francisco Trincão
24Samú Costa
21Rúben Neves
26Francisco Conceição
9Gonçalo Ramos
17Rafael Leão
Spain
System4-2-3-1CoachLuis de la Fuente
Starters11
23Unai SimónGoalkeeper
12Pedro PorroDefender
22Pau CubarsíDefender
14Aymeric LaporteDefender
24Marc CucurellaDefender
16RodriMidfielder
20PedriMidfielder
19Lamine YamalMidfielder
10Dani OlmoMidfielder
15Alex BaenaMidfielder
21Mikel OyarzabalForward
Substitutes15
1David Raya
13Joan García
4Eric García
5Marcos Llorente
2Marc Pubill
3Alejandro Grimaldo
8Fabián Ruiz
18Martín Zubimendi
6Mikel Merino
17Nico Williams
9Pablo Gavi
26Borja Iglesias
7Ferran Torres
25Víctor Muñoz
11Yéremy Pino
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / Spain 3
Tirs : Portugal 3 / Spain 6
Possession : Portugal 46% / Spain 54%
Corners : Portugal 2 / Spain 1
Fautes : Portugal 3 / Spain 2
Passes : Portugal 134 / Spain 156
Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Spain 85%
xG : Portugal 0.06 / Spain 0.81
Key players
Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7.3, 3 arret(s)
Rodri (Spain) : note 7
Dani Olmo (Spain) : note 6.9
Alex Baena (Spain) : note 6.9
Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s)
Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 6.7
Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 6.7
Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
08/06/2025 Portugal 2-2 Spain (UEFA Nations League)
27/09/2022 Portugal 0-1 Spain (UEFA Nations League)
02/06/2022 Spain 1-1 Portugal (UEFA Nations League)
04/06/2021 Spain 0-0 Portugal (Friendlies)
07/10/2020 Portugal 0-0 Spain (Friendlies)
Round of 16
Portugal
Half-timeDallas Stadium
Spain
Match center
United States - Belgium
United States
01:00Upcoming
Belgium
Round of 1607/07/2026 01:00Lumen Field
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Round of 16
United States
UpcomingLumen Field
Belgium
Match center
Argentina - Egypt
Argentina
17:00Upcoming
Egypt
Round of 1607/07/2026 17:00Atlanta Stadium
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Round of 16
Argentina
UpcomingAtlanta Stadium
Egypt
Match center
Switzerland - Colombia
Switzerland
21:00Upcoming
Colombia
Round of 1607/07/2026 21:00Vancouver Stadium
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
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