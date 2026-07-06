World Cup 2026: Portugal and Spain deadlocked at half-time (0-0)

Portugal and Spain reached half-time level at 0-0 in their World Cup 2026 round-of-16 clash at Dallas Stadium after a tight, balanced first half.

The first half of the World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match between Portugal and Spain, played at Dallas Stadium, ended goalless at 0-0 this Monday at 20:00 GMT+1. Despite several chances, neither side managed to open the scoring, reflecting a balanced duel between two highly anticipated European nations in this knockout stage.

Facing each other with plenty of confidence after strong runs in the group stage, Portugal and Spain produced a first half in which control of midfield proved essential. Both teams, set up in a 4-2-3-1 under their respective coaches Roberto Martinez and Luis de la Fuente, looked to impose their tempo while remaining defensively cautious.

In attack, Spain were slightly more active, registering six shots, three of them on target. Right-back Pedro Porro notably delivered a dangerous free kick in the 23rd minute, deflected by the Portuguese defence. Midfielder Alex Baena also tried his luck, forcing goalkeeper Diogo Costa into action. Spain dominated possession with 54% and repeatedly looked to break through, particularly through Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal.

For Portugal, star Cristiano Ronaldo was isolated in an attack where midfielder Bruno Fernandes tried to inject rhythm, but his efforts often ended with missed or off-target shots, as in the 21st minute when his strike flew over the Spanish goal. Young full-back Nuno Mendes and midfielder Vitinha tried to provide options out wide and in the build-up, while the defensive line repelled the opposition’s attacking threats. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa stood out with three important saves, including one in the 16th minute from a curled effort by Yamal.

The match therefore remains open, with the two sides producing a tight contest in a round-of-16 setting where the slightest mistake could prove fatal. The tension remains high as the second half promises to be decisive in this clash between two major European teams.

Portugal Half-time 0-0 Dallas Stadium Spain Spain Fil du match 22' LIVE 22' Baena is clattered cynically by Cancelo out on the left flank. A free kick in a dangerous position. Baena to take it himself. Everyone piles into the Portugal box 17' ⚽ 17' The corner sets Espagne up to send a couple of crosses into the mixer from both flanks. Portugal hold their shape, and their nerve, but they’re beginning to be pushed back 16' ⚽ 16' Fernandes, deep on the left, wedges a lovely pass infield that nearly releases Mendes. Not quite, but good try. Espagne counter, and Yamal curls towards the bottom left. Costa saves. The ball breaks to Baena on the left. He curls towards the bottom right … an... 10' VAR 10' Felix slides a clever little diagonal pass-cross in from the left, winning a corner. The set piece is swung into the mixer, and Ronaldo goes down. Some very loud appeals. The referee is unmoved and play continues. VAR doesn’t seem up for getting involved 8' ⚽ 8' Olmo slips a cute pass down the inside-left channel for Oyarzabal, who finds himself clear! He gives the impression of someone who thinks he’s offside, and slightly carelessly drags his shot wide right. But the flag doesn’t go up … and replays suggest he wa... 7' ⚽ 7' Space for Cancelo down the right. He’s got options either side, but decides to go for goal himself. He aims for the top right. Over the bar. Simon got a feathery touch, so that should be a corner, but it’s not awarded 5' LIVE 5' Now Mendes allows a simple pass to clank off his foot, then his shin, and out of play for a Espagne throw. All a bit scrappy from the men in red Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / Spain 3

: Portugal 1 / Spain 3 Tirs : Portugal 3 / Spain 6

: Portugal 3 / Spain 6 Possession : Portugal 46% / Spain 54%

: Portugal 46% / Spain 54% Corners : Portugal 2 / Spain 1

: Portugal 2 / Spain 1 Fautes : Portugal 3 / Spain 2

: Portugal 3 / Spain 2 Passes : Portugal 134 / Spain 156

: Portugal 134 / Spain 156 Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Spain 85%

: Portugal 87% / Spain 85% xG : Portugal 0.06 / Spain 0.81