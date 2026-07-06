World Cup 2026: Spain eliminate Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 at Dallas Stadium on July 6 to reach the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, with Mikel Merino scoring the decisive goal in the 90+1st minute.

Spain eliminated Portugal in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup at Dallas Stadium on July 6, winning 1-0 thanks to a Mikel Merino goal in the dying moments. The victory sends La Roja into the quarter-finals against a Portuguese side that was outplayed but never broken.

This clash between two major European football nations came after contrasting runs in the group stage and the round of 32. Spain, 3-0 winners over Austria in the previous round, came in as favourites, while Portugal, who qualified at Croatia’s expense in the final minutes, had to prove their ambition to go far in the competition.

The duel unfolded at a tight tempo, with Spain enjoying the majority of possession at 57% and a slight edge in shots (15 to Portugal’s 8). Despite several tactical changes by Portugal, including the introductions of João Félix, Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva, they never managed to find the net. Spain were defensively effective and showed patience in their organisation.

The match turned in second-half stoppage time when Mikel Merino opened the scoring in the 90+1st minute from a Ferran Torres assist. The closing stages were marked by several yellow cards for Portugal, underlining the growing tension in the face of their attacking failure.

A Portugal side in a 4-2-3-1 without a scorer

Managed by Roberto Martinez, Portugal lined up in a 4-2-3-1 system, with Diogo Costa in goal and a defence made up of João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga and Nuno Mendes. In midfield, Vitinha and João Neves sat in front of the defence, while Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix supported Cristiano Ronaldo up front. This setup, combining experience and youth, was designed to control midfield and make use of the creativity of the wingers.

Despite several opportunities, Portugal’s attacking play remained fruitless, hampered by a lack of efficiency and the opposition’s defensive solidity. The substitutions of attacking players such as Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva did not reverse the trend or do enough to trouble goalkeeper Unai Simón, who made two key saves.

An efficient Spain under Luis de la Fuente

Coach Luis de la Fuente also opted for a 4-2-3-1, with Unai Simón in goal. The defence was held by Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. Rodri and Pedri provided balance in midfield, while Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena supported Mikel Oyarzabal in attack. This organisation encouraged precise ball circulation (88% pass completion) and numerous chances (15 shots, including 6 on target).

Luis de la Fuente’s tactical approach allowed Spain to contain Cristiano Ronaldo and gradually take control of the game. The substitutes, including Mikel Merino, proved decisive. After keeping the score level throughout the match, Mikel Merino scored the only goal with a well-placed strike, punishing Portugal as Spain’s dominance grew through to the end.

This victory qualifies Spain for the quarter-finals, where the team will have to confirm its form against another high-level opponent, while Portugal exit the competition disappointed despite a promising generation.

Portugal Finished 0-1 Dallas Stadium Spain Spain Fil du match 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace R. Leao) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace D. Dalot) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace F. Torres) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace B. Silva) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) 89' Carton jaune - B. Silva 90+1' ⚽ But - M. Merino (passe F. Torres) 90+4' Carton jaune - R. Veiga 90+7' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace B. Iglesias) 90+8' Carton jaune - F. Torres Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Portugal 2 / Spain 6

: Portugal 2 / Spain 6 Tirs : Portugal 8 / Spain 15

: Portugal 8 / Spain 15 Possession : Portugal 43% / Spain 57%

: Portugal 43% / Spain 57% Corners : Portugal 3 / Spain 7

: Portugal 3 / Spain 7 Fautes : Portugal 9 / Spain 12

: Portugal 9 / Spain 12 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 2 / Spain 0

: Portugal 2 / Spain 0 Passes : Portugal 400 / Spain 529

: Portugal 400 / Spain 529 Precision des passes : Portugal 83% / Spain 88%

: Portugal 83% / Spain 88% xG : Portugal 0.40 / Spain 1.77 Joueurs clés Mikel Merino (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 6.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 6.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Unai Simón (Spain) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 7.5