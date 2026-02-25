Electoral dispute: the Lalo town hall reattributed to UP-R after a court ruling

The Lalo town hall officially returns to the Union Progressiste le Renouveau following a court decision issued this Friday, February 20.

This restoration of the town hall resolves a dispute that had pitted the two sides since the proclamation of the results of the municipal elections on January 11, 2026.

The competent Supreme Court analyzed the arguments of the parties and ruled in favor of the UP-R, finding that the alleged irregularities did not call into question the legality of the designation of the municipal team led by this political party. The judgment thus ends a period of uncertainty about the legitimacy of the town’s executive.

The court’s decision confirms that the UP-R meets the required conditions to manage the Lalo town hall, in accordance with the legal framework and the validated electoral results. It also helps restore the initially planned institutional configuration, while ensuring the continuity of local administration.