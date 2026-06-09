Drama in Nikki: a young epileptic drowns in the Ninninkou River

Drama in Nikki:

A tragedy shook the village of Kali, located in the central district of the Nikki commune. A young man in his twenties drowned in the waters of the Ninninkou River. According to details provided by the local radio station SU TII DERA, the victim did not reside permanently in the area but was specifically staying there to receive medical care. Suffering from epilepsy for several years, he had been entrusted by his family to a traditional healer in the hope of finding relief for his condition.

The events unfolded while the young man went alone to the banks of the Ninninkou River to do his laundry. During this household task, he was suddenly struck by a violent seizure. Due to the convulsions and loss of self-control characteristic of this condition, the unfortunate individual lost his balance and fell directly into the water, where he quickly drowned without being able to call for help.

Alerted by the young man’s prolonged disappearance, the villagers immediately mobilized to search along the riverbank, which led to the recovery of his lifeless body. A doctor dispatched to the scene to perform the usual checks conducted a thorough examination of the remains. Not having found any signs of physical violence or suspicious indicators suggesting the involvement of a third party, the health professional formally concluded that it was an accidental drowning following his medical crisis. A police investigation was nonetheless opened by the judicial authorities to clarify the shadowy areas of this tragedy, leading to the formal questioning of the village chief and the traditional healer who had been providing accommodation and care for the victim.