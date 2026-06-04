Diplomacy: Romuald Wadagni is expected this Thursday in Abidjan.

The Beninese head of state, Romuald Wadagni, is expected this Thursday morning in Abidjan by his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara, as part of the continuation of his sub-regional diplomatic agenda.

The high-level meeting between the two presidents is part of the ongoing historical cooperation relations between Benin and Côte d’Ivoire.

The discussions between the two leaders will focus on the main structural and contextual challenges facing West Africa.

The two heads of state have notably addressed issues of regional security, strengthening economic integration, and coordinating community actions within the Economic Community of West African States.

This meeting occurs in a context marked by an intensification of diplomatic initiatives by the Beninese president in the sub-region. This approach reflects Cotonou’s expressed desire to strengthen political dialogue, enhance bilateral cooperation, and actively contribute to regional stability.

At the end of the working session between the two heads of state, a joint press conference is scheduled to present the main conclusions and directions resulting from this bilateral meeting.