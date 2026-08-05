A continent that marks history right from the group stage

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered as the tournament where Africa made a significant impact against heavyweights. With the expansion to 48 teams, CAF entered the fray: ten African nations were at the starting line — Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Ghana, Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, South Africa, and the DRC, which qualified after defeating Jamaica in the playoffs. Never before have so many African teams reached this level, and the group stage proved it: nine out of ten advanced to the round of 16. A first in the competition. Cape Verde, just starting out, surprised everyone, while Morocco once again demonstrated that it remains the continental benchmark after its semi-final in 2022 in Qatar.

As they moved toward the round of 16 and then the quarter-finals, the competition became increasingly tough. Egypt faced the harshest exit for Africa, losing 3-2 to Argentina after leading 2-0, and the match was marred by a controversial refereeing decision. Morocco, for its part, became the first African team to reach two consecutive quarter-finals, after eliminating Canada and then falling to France. For those following closely and wanting to compare odds before each knockout match, the best approach is to consult specialized websites that are up to date: football predictions on transfermarkt.fr provide analyses of form, head-to-head history, and odds changes. This information is especially useful as the semi-finals approach, where Argentina, England, France, and Spain are the favorites.

Beyond the scores, Africa is leaving this World Cup with a solid foundation. Morocco shows that 2022 was not just a one-off achievement, and Egypt, even after being eliminated, secured its first victory in the knockout stage. Cape Verde, with only 500,000 inhabitants, is already one of the great stories of the competition. This level of competition, maintained from start to finish, is exactly the kind of data that sports betting enthusiasts love to anticipate the upcoming continental qualifications, such as the Africa Cup of Nations. It also raises a serious question: if the 48-team system remains, how many additional spots will CAF get in future World Cups?

Betting wisely on the end of the tournament

Four teams have qualified for the semi-finals, and interest in predictions is skyrocketing. Betting sites constantly adjust their odds based on injuries, yellow cards, or accumulated fatigue. It’s important to compare several sources before making a choice. Besides betting on the winner, there are other markets that attract a lot of attention: top scorer, number of corners, or yellow cards. Football enthusiasts, especially after what Africa has shown, are sure to keep a close eye on all of this.