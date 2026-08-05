Ivory Coast: AGL’s profit drops by 96.3% in 2025 despite revenue increase

Africa Global Logistics Côte d’Ivoire closed the 2025 fiscal year with a net profit of 784.9 million FCFA, compared to 21.1 billion FCFA in 2024. This decrease of 96.3% occurs despite a 7.4% increase in revenue.

Africa Global Logistics Côte d’Ivoire experienced a significant contraction in profitability in 2025. The company’s net result stood at 784.9 million FCFA, compared to 21.1 billion FCFA a year earlier. This change corresponds to a decrease of 96.3% in net profit. Converted to dollars, the 2025 result represents about 1.4 million, down from nearly 37.2 million dollars in the previous fiscal year.

The Ivorian subsidiary of the AGL group, however, maintained a positive commercial dynamic. Its revenue increased by 7.4% to reach 92 billion FCFA at the end of the fiscal year.

The increase in activity was not enough to offset the decline in exceptional financial income. These revenues had greatly contributed to the profit of 21.1 billion FCFA recorded in 2024. The gap between the revenue growth and the collapse of net profit thus illustrates the impact of non-recurring elements on the financial performance of the previous year.

However, the available data does not allow for a precise measurement of the evolution of operating expenses, operating income, and other financial components of the company in 2025.

AGL Côte d’Ivoire remains profitable, but with a profitability significantly lower than that observed a year earlier. Its profit of 784.9 million FCFA now represents only about 3.7% of the result recorded in 2024.