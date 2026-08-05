Somalia: the Shebabs are making advances in the central part of the country

The Islamist insurgents shebabs announced on Sunday, August 2, the capture of Teedaan, a strategic locality in central Somalia, after 24 hours of fighting against government forces. Residents from nearby areas confirmed to Agence France-Presse that intense clashes had taken place in the area.

In a brief statement, the Shebabs claim to have inflicted losses on the Somali army and to have seized weapons, vehicles, and other military equipment. Somali authorities did not immediately respond to this claim or to the situation in Teedaan.

Located in the Hiiraan region, Teedaan lies on a road connecting several localities in central Somalia to the eastern and northern regions. Controlling this route could facilitate the movement of insurgents in an area where they already control several neighboring villages.

Controlling this route would also allow the Shebabs to strengthen their financial resources by imposing taxes on vehicles passing through. The Islamist movement already has a taxation network in the territories under its influence, despite operations carried out by the Somali army and its allies.

Increased Pressure on Government Forces

The capture of Teedaan represents a setback for the government in Mogadishu, which is struggling to extend its authority beyond the capital. Somalia has lacked a fully operational central government since the fall of President Siad Barre in 1991 and has faced the shebab insurgency since 2007.

The Islamist group controls vast rural areas and regularly carries out attacks against security forces, local officials, and strategic infrastructure. Its fighters particularly seek to maintain control over essential transport routes for their operations and revenue.

This offensive comes as the AU force, which supports the Somali army, is preparing to gradually withdraw from the country. The future of this mission is weakened by the announced cessation of UN logistical support at the end of the year, which is crucial for its operation.

On Saturday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had stated before Parliament that the Shebabs were going through the most difficult period of their existence. “Their influence is declining,” he said, while the claim of the capture of Teedaan highlights the group’s persistent ability to launch offensives in the center of the country.