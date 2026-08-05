Bank of America trusts Simbah Mutasa with the leadership of its investment bank in Africa.

Bank of America has expanded Simbah Mutasa’s responsibilities by appointing him head of its investment banking activities across the African continent. The banker, who previously oversaw the South African market, will now coordinate the advisory and financing operations of the American institution at the regional level.

Bank of America has promoted Simbah Mutasa to the position of head of investment banking for Africa. Until now, he was managing the institution’s activities in this area in South Africa, one of the continent’s major financial centers.

This appointment extends his scope to all African markets covered by the American bank. It occurs as part of a broader reorganization of Bank of America’s management in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The group has also appointed Sjoerd van Hooijdonk to lead its investment banking activities in the Benelux, previously head of the team in the Netherlands. These changes aim to enhance team coordination and place management functions in the hands of individuals with extensive regional experience.

Over fifteen years of experience in finance

As Managing Director at Bank of America, Simbah Mutasa has over fifteen years of experience in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and development financing.

He began his career at Citi in London, within the team handling telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. He then worked in mergers and acquisitions and strategic development at Liberty Global.

Before joining Bank of America, he also led Norfund’s activities in Southern Africa. Norfund is the Norwegian development finance institution responsible for investing in companies and projects that can support economic growth in developing countries.

This background has allowed him to gain experience in corporate advisory, international transactions, and project financing in African markets.

Simbah Mutasa holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics for business and statistics from the London School of Economics, as well as a master’s in finance from the University of Cambridge.

In his new role, he is expected to oversee advisory activities in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and financing offered by Bank of America to companies, financial institutions, and public entities operating in Africa.

His promotion is part of Bank of America’s strategy to strengthen its investment banking in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. Under the leadership of Jeff Tannenbaum, the group has made several appointments and recruitments to improve its geographic and sector coverage.

In 2026, Bank of America ranked third among investment banks in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in terms of fees generated, with an estimated market share of 5.2%, according to Dealogic data reported by Financial News.

The widening of Simbah Mutasa’s responsibilities is expected to allow the bank to adopt a more coordinated approach to its African operations and better support transactions involving multiple countries on the continent.