Delbich Legends Live: the LNB standing with the youth to celebrate the old glories of Beninese music

Benin pays tribute to its major musical figures through the Delbich Legends Live festival, scheduled for August 29, 30, and 31, 2025 at the Agla Youth Center. The event, marked by a spirit of recognition, will highlight the Almighty Orchestre Poly-Rythmo, Jean Adagbenon, Jospinto, and the group Alafia Music.

During a press conference held this Friday, August 22, in Cotonou, the organizers unveiled the contours of this festival that aims to be annual. The promoter, Juste Delbich Guendehou, expressed all his emotion at the realization of this ambitious project carried out by a young but determined team:

“We didn’t think that we could undertake this project. There are some projects that dwarf those depending on them. But here we are today… Thank you to these legends who have sung for the soul of the country and defended our social and moral values.”

For him, music is not just a matter of entertainment but a real educational and cultural lever. “The education of a country also comes through music. When you sing about values, when you defend worthy causes, it’s more challenging, but that’s what leaves a lasting mark,” he asserted.

A powerful message that embodies the spirit of this festival, which is to recognize those who have shaped the musical memory of Benin, not posthumously but while they are still among us.

The artistic director, Gabriel Ali Ognibo, talked about how the idea was conceived. A trained journalist, he said he was struck by how artists are often celebrated only after their death.

“When a legend passes away, everyone stands up to shout their name, recall their songs, their commitments… and two days later, everything is over. We said to ourselves that our legends should be celebrated while they are still alive, not at their departure.”

The initiative was born just three months ago, but the organizers wanted to take up the challenge despite the limited time. Thanks to the mobilization of several partners, the emblematic figures of Beninese music will come together for three days of exclusive performances.

“For the 2025 edition, we have chosen four living legends and a deceased figure. The Almighty Orchestre Poly-Rythmo, master Jospinto, the elder Jean Adagbenon, and the group Alafia Music will be onstage. We want this festival to become an annual event to immortalize these pioneers,” revealed project leader Jean-Michel Santos.

Three days of musical celebration in Agla

According to the program, the festivities will start each day at 4 p.m. and continue until dawn. The esplanade of the Agla Youth Center will transform into an open stage where artists, orchestras, and fanfare bands will take turns. Admission is free, but a “chic outfit” dress code has been recommended to mark the solemnity of the event.

The organizers insist on the diversity of the content: performances by artists, orchestras, musical entertainment, all within a scenography retracing the journey of the honored legends. For Juste Delbich Guendehou, it is also about passing on a legacy to the younger generations.

“Those who have sung the history and values of our country should serve as examples. Their works remind us that art is a tool for cohesion and education.”

Legends in the spotlight

Among the pioneers celebrated, Poly-Rythmo holds a central place. With over fifty years of career and international renown, the orchestra embodies the vitality and longevity of Beninese music. The group Alafia Music, known for their revamped traditional rhythms, will also be highlighted, just like Jospinto, a figure on the Beninese scene, and the elder Jean Adagbenon, whose voice and compositions have marked several generations.

“It’s our moral duty to applaud these men and groups that have made our culture shine beyond our borders,” emphasized Jean-Michel Santos.

A project borne and supported by the LNB

The challenge of launching such an event in less than three months demonstrates the will of Benin’s youth to invest in preserving its cultural heritage. Several partners, including the National Lottery of Benin (LNB), have joined the initiative.

For Gabriel Ali Ognibo, the future of the festival will depend on this collective solidarity. “People with power and money must understand that these projects carry meaning. It’s a way of investing in our identity and our memory,” he commended.

Towards an institutionalization of the festival

Beyond this first edition, the organizers aim to make Delbich Legends Live an annual tradition, fixture in the Beninese cultural calendar. The idea is to renew the tribute each year by choosing other emblematic figures, to constitute a veritable living anthology of Beninese music.

“It’s a long-term vision,” Santos explained. “Each edition will enrich the collective memory and give the youth an opportunity to meet their idols, but also to discover the history behind the songs.”

For Juste Delbich Guendehou, the success of this first edition will mainly depend on the public’s commitment.

“We want this festival to belong to the people. A moment where all generations come together to thank our pioneers.”