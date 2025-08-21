BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml CPI: Senegal denounces American sanctions against judges and expresses its solidarity with Mame Mandiaye Niang

CPI: Senegal denounces American sanctions against judges and expresses its solidarity with Mame Mandiaye Niang

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
- Advertisement -

Senegal has reacted to the announcement of American sanctions targeting four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the Senegalese magistrate Mame Mandiaye Niang.

In an official statement released on August 21, 2025, the government condemned these measures as a serious affront to the independence of international justice, calling on Washington to refrain from them.

- Publicité-

The statement from the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs recalls that Senegal, the first country to ratify the Rome Statute, “reaffirms its unwavering support for the ICC in its mission in the service of international criminal justice”.

Dakar also calls on the States parties to the Court to display their solidarity and ensure that judges can work “in complete independence, without threats or restrictions”.

- Publicité-

Ousmane Sonko praises the leadership of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The Senegalese Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, has lent his support to Judge Mame Mandiaye Niang. In a Facebook post, he commended “His Excellency Mr. the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, for his enlightened leadership and his firm stance in support of the International Criminal Court”.

He also expressed his personal backing to the targeted judge, recalling his “deep commitment to the fundamental and sacred principles of justice” from their last meeting in Dakar.

Ousmane Sonko has assured that “the government of Senegal will firmly stand by him in facing these unjust and groundless measures from the United States of America”.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: ANIP launches a one-stop birth declaration and registration service in maternity wards

FBF General Assemblies: unanimous adoption of reports and tribute to Razack Omotoyossi

Benin: The president of the FBF, Mathurin de Chacus, announces his departure

Benin

Benin – The stolen thief: two friends arrested for cross thefts

Benin

Death of Razack Omotoyossi: The Beninese Football Federation reacts

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: start of identification of bodies recovered from the Ouémé River

Benin

Malanville: a passenger apprehended with 790 cartons of tramadol on board a bus

Benin

Benin – Nigeria: Memorandums signed to strengthen integration…

Benin

Benin: a well digger dies in an accident on a construction site in Bohicon

Benin

Glazoué Accident: STM Company expresses its compassion and calls for unity in prayer

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS