BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Champions League: Real Madrid's squad to face Marseille

Champions League: Real Madrid’s squad to face Marseille

Uncategorized
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo
Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo@Foot Mercato
- Advertisement -

Real Madrid’s coach unveiled the list of players selected for the visit of Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League this Tuesday. And Xabi Alonso has called up an almost full squad.

Real Madrid announced the list of players called up by Xabi Alonso for the home game against Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday evening at the Santiago-Bernabéu in the Champions League.

- Publicité-

Among the regulars selected are Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. The Merengues approach this European tie after their 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend. Kick-off will be at 8:00 p.m. (GMT+1).

The Madrid squad facing OM:

  • Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fran
  • Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent, Asencio, Á. Carreras, Fran García, Huijsen
  • Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Camavinga
  • Forwards: Vinícius Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono
- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS