Champions League: Real Madrid’s squad to face Marseille

- Advertisement -

Real Madrid’s coach unveiled the list of players selected for the visit of Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League this Tuesday. And Xabi Alonso has called up an almost full squad.

Real Madrid announced the list of players called up by Xabi Alonso for the home game against Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday evening at the Santiago-Bernabéu in the Champions League.

- Publicité-

Among the regulars selected are Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. The Merengues approach this European tie after their 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend. Kick-off will be at 8:00 p.m. (GMT+1).

The Madrid squad facing OM:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fran

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent, Asencio, Á. Carreras, Fran García, Huijsen

Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Camavinga

Forwards: Vinícius Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono